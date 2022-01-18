PORTLAND — A career spanning more than three decades working for the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council has culminated in Anne Goetze leading the organization.
Goetze was appointed executive director by the ODNC Board of Directors in September. She takes over for Pete Kent, who retired in August.
"I am honored to take on this responsibility and lead this team forward," Goetze said in a statement. "I am excited for this opportunity to work with Oregon's dairy farmers, processors and partners to grow our state's dairy industry."
The ODNC is funded by assessments paid by Oregon dairy farmers and processors to develop education and outreach programs on behalf of the industry. Oregon has 184 licensed Grade A dairy farms statewide, 137,000 milking cows and 35 dairy food processors.
The council is governed by members of the Oregon Dairy Products Commission, who are appointed by the state Department of Agriculture.
"We tell dairy's nutrition, wellness and sustainability story and build advocates who then go on to tell the story to a much bigger audience," Goetze said.
Goetze, a registered dietician nutritionist, has spent 31 years with the ODNC in several roles, most recently as senior director of nutrition and industry development. She is also a past president of the Oregon Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and became a Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in 2015.
According to the ODNC, Goetze's "combination of skills, industry and dairy checkoff experience, self-directed knowledge and professional growth made her uniquely qualified for the role of executive director."
Goetze said that while she will not bring a dramatic change in leadership to the ODNC, the team plans to dive deeper into four main objectives — including building consumer trust, increasing sales, promoting sustainability and supporting the Food Science and Technology Department and Arbuthnot Dairy Center at Oregon State University.
"We have a very talented and motivated staff who are passionate about building a bright future for the Oregon dairy industry," Goetze said.
Goetze praised her predecessor, Kent, for his work expanding domestic and international dairy markets and positioning dairy as "an essential part of a sustainable food system."
In its 2021 State of the Oregon Dairy Industry report, the ODNC reported that Oregon dairies are using 21% less land, 30% less water and are emitting 19% less greenhouse gases compared to 10 years ago.
Meanwhile, the industry accounts for 12,569 direct jobs, 27,893 indirect jobs and $2.6 billion in total economic impact, or about 3.2% of Oregon's gross domestic product.
The ODNC has also hired four new staffers in response to retirements and turnover in the last two years. They include:
• Susan Crandall, chief financial officer.
• Kimmi Devaney, senior director of communications.
• Shannon Guirl, senior manager of digital communications.
• Julie Rentsch, senior manager of industry development.