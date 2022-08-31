TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lofty milk prices have not been enough to boost global milk supplies. Milk prices in the U.S. have been well above $20 a hundredweight all year, and USDA forecasts an average all-milk price of $25.20 for 2022.
China led the market up with domestic milk prices equivalent to well over $30 a hundredweight in 2021 and into the first half of 2022, said Mary Ledman, global dairy strategist for RaboResearch.
That gap between China’s domestic price and export prices fueled world milk prices, and prices to dairy farmers around the world escalated dramatically, she said during a market outlook presentation for Rabobank’s dairy clients in southern Idaho.
“Dairy farmers around the world got the signal to produce more milk,” she said.
But that didn’t happen. Climate factors and feed quality and costs restricted milk production in some of the major exporting countries, and base plans and limited processing capacity curbed milk production in the U.S., she said.
The third quarter of 2022 will be the fifth consecutive quarter of lower global milk production year over year, she said.
“That has never happened in my career, and I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” she said.
Milk production in Oceania was down over 4% year over year last season, which ended in May. This season it’s expected to be down 1.5%, so it’s not going to make up for the drop, she said.
Production in Europe in 2021 was flat, and it’s expected to be down nearly 0.5% this year with only a modest increase of 0.3% in 2023.
“Milk production in Europe has potentially peaked in 2021. There’s tremendous uncertainty about the future of dairy in Europe,” she said.
“Price inflation causes producers to put on the pause button as well. And I think that’s true across the globe,” she said.
The Consumer Price Index in July showed the price of dairy products in the U.S. was up 15% year over year, and USDA pegged domestic dairy demand down 1.6% year over year in June. That lost demand was offset by a nearly 9% increase in exports, she said.
“Exports are really supporting dairy product prices and milk checks and keeping stocks from being burdensome, especially cheese,” she said.
Rabobank analysts think U.S. milk production is going to end the year flat compared to 2021, which was up 1.6% from 2020. They’re also expecting a 1% gain in 2023, she said.
They think global milk production in 2023 is going to be on par with 2022 and expect global dairy trade to be down about 5% this year.
Looking farther ahead, there’ll be 750 million more people on Earth by 2030, and the world is going to need an additional 35 million metric tons of milk-equivalent dairy products, she said.
With U.S. milk production increasing an average of 1.5% annually, it’ll be able to put an additional 7.5 million metric tons onto the market.
Europe could provide an additional 7 million metric tons, but it’s production is more likely to be flat given its regulatory environment. With limitations in other exporting countries, analysts don’t know where the remaining extra production will come from, she said.
“The U.S. is really sitting in an enviable position,” she said.
