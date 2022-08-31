TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lofty milk prices have not been enough to boost global milk supplies. Milk prices in the U.S. have been well above $20 a hundredweight all year, and USDA forecasts an average all-milk price of $25.20 for 2022.

China led the market up with domestic milk prices equivalent to well over $30 a hundredweight in 2021 and into the first half of 2022, said Mary Ledman, global dairy strategist for RaboResearch.

