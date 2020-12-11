While the global milk supply among the "Big 7" dairy exporters saw a large increase in the third quarter of 2020 and a lesser but still sizable increase in the fourth quarter, it’s only expected to increase 0.8% in 2021.
Markets have already worked through the additional milk in the third and fourth quarters and global markets remained resilient during that period, Mary Ledman, global strategist for Rabobank, said during a webinar hosted by the American Dairy Coalition.
“The growth in milk supplies for Q3 and Q4 have been manageable, and our outlook for further growth in 2021 is muted verses 2020,” she said.
Typically, when the year-over-year increase is less than 1 billion liters a quarter, global markets are in balance, she said. The good news is Rabobank’s outlook for growth is less than that. The bank is expecting an increase of 2.7 billion liters in all of 2021, considerably less that the 4.5 billion liter increase in 2020, she said.
“Whether the markets remain in balance is yet to be determined. There are tremendous market uncertainties as we continue to adjust to the pandemic’s impact on the global economy,” she said.
Those uncertainties include the level of government support in several countries that has influenced consumers’ purchasing power. In the U.S. in particular, the availability of dairy products for food-aid programs and how those programs might shift in 2021 is another unknown, she said.
Another uncertainty is dairy stocks in Europe, as Europe provided support for building stocks. Future trade relations are also an uncertainty, including finalizing Brexit and issues with China by the U.S., New Zealand, Australia and Europe, she said.
On the demand side, global dairy trade through the pandemic has fared much better than Rabobank had earlier expected, she said.
Trade was up 5% year over year through September, largely due to significant demand in China. But trade to other countries — including Algeria, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam — has also been higher despite lower oil revenue and weaker currencies versus the U.S. dollar, she said.
“This is really a situation where the desire for food security outweighed poor domestic economic conditions,” she said.
But there were some signs of weakness in the third quarter, with some of it due to large purchases in the second quarter, she said.
“So we’re watching this closely because a prolonged downturn in trade would not be good even in light of our modest increase in global milk production,” she said.
China is the largest dairy importer in the world. Its 2020 imports through October were up 19% and continue to be robust. That’s largely due to a 46% increase in whey imports for its recovering swine industry following African swine fever.
China’s milk powder imports are also positive, and the increase in cheese and butter imports indicates recovery in its foodservice sector, she said.
Unfortunately, the picture in Mexico, the largest market for U.S. dairy exports, is not as robust. Dairy imports through October were down 21% year over year, she said.
“Mexico’s purchasing power was and has been eroded due to oil revenue, domestic recession and weak currency,” she said.
The peso has improved in recent weeks, largely because the U.S. dollar has weakened, and that could help exports going to Mexico in 2021, she said.