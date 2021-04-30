The U.S. Dairy Export Council works for dairy farmers and the dairy industry to open markets for U.S. dairy products worldwide. But it’s not just about market access, it’s also about reputation.
With today’s focus on sustainability, that narrative has to include U.S. dairy’s environmental stewardship goals.
A lot of folks around the world, and sometimes even in the U.S., have a dated image of dairy, said Krista Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
“They don't see that modern farmer today, that commitment to technology, that one who makes investment in science and is making changes on their farms every day to make sure they're more productive, but they're also more efficient,” she said during the latest "Dairy Defined" podcast.
Those farmers are also caring about natural resources, water use, where their feed comes from — all the different elements of a farm, she said.
“So, I really think that part of what we've got to do is make sure that we're a little more transparent. We talk about what we do. We talk about what we don't know,” she said.
Admitting that U.S. dairy doesn’t have all the answers can be a hard thing to do, and it can make farmers feel vulnerable, she said.
“We have to say, ‘we don't have all the answers today, but we're committed to finding them’ and that we are going to find them. We are going to work to make sure that we do," she said.
“That's the story I want to make sure that the rest of the world understands, and sees U.S. dairy as a leader when it comes to sustainability,” she said.
Throughout the chain, the U.S. dairy industry is committed to this set of goals and has the opportunity to be able to do that, she said.
“We are productive, we are efficient, we are an effective partner. That's what we've got to continue to tell and to help us really explain to our customers and to consumers,” she said.
The stated goal of the United Nations Food Systems Summit is to radically change how food is produced, processed and consumed, she said.
That should make people wake up and think “we better be involved and we need to make sure that U.S. dairy’s voice is heard and understood,” she said.
U.S. dairy needs to talk about technology, precision agriculture, crop rotation, cover crops, methane digesters, feed additives and other things that make U.S. farmers more sustainable, she said.
As for exports, she thinks the outlook is bright, she said.
“I'm very excited about what's happening. That's one of the main reasons I wanted to work in this industry and wanted this position, frankly. Because I believe our future is exciting,” she said.
“I think we have great products. I think our farmers are the most productive in the world. They're ready to meet the challenges of the world. And there's a great demand for what we produce,” she said.
“And so we've got to be there, we've got to be in those markets, we've got to be building trust, building our reputation, building our image,” she said.