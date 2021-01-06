General Milk and MilkPEP have teamed up to highlight the benefits of the cereal and milk dynamic duo.
To celebrate the partnership General Mills is debuting limited-edition packaging on popular cereals featuring beloved characters, such as Buzz, Lucky and the Trix Rabbit, donning the famous "got milk?" mustache.
“We believe in the power of cereal and milk to be an easy, affordable and delicious way to deliver the nutrients people need with the taste they love,” Amy Cohn, senior nutrition manager at General Mills, said in a press release on Tuesday.
“And for kids who eat cereal, 53% of their daily milk consumption comes from pouring cereal and milk together. So, while General Mills cereal and milk have been a perfect pairing for a long time, we’re thrilled to officially come together to share this important message through our iconic characters,” she said.
The partnership is aimed at highlighting the nutrition, affordability and simplicity of cereal and milk.
“Now more than ever, families are looking for quick and affordable ways to get the nutrition they need,” Yin Woon Rani, MilkPEP's CEO, said. MilkPEP is the Milk Processor Education Program.
“A bowl of cereal and milk is always a winning combination and an easy way for parents to feel confident that their kids are starting the day off right,” she said.
“Our goal with this campaign is to provide inspiration and tools that are accessible to all parents to help make breakfast fun and nutritious. We think breakfast is the perfect time to make sure families 'got milk?' in the year ahead and beyond,” she said.
The limited-edition boxes will include coupons on the back of the box, and shoppers can get a $2 rebate when they buy 2 gallons of dairy milk and two boxes of General Mills Big G cereal.