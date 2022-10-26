Chobani Scholar - Hayden Alves

Hayden Alves graduated from Filer High School and plans to pursue a degree in agribusiness.

Four students from south-central Idaho newly enrolled in the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences have been awarded $20,000 scholarships through the Chobani Scholars program.

The Chobani Scholars program was established at the university in 2018. The scholarships are for Idaho students with family connections to dairy farming and who intend to pursue a career in the industry.

