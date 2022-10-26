Four students from south-central Idaho newly enrolled in the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences have been awarded $20,000 scholarships through the Chobani Scholars program.
The Chobani Scholars program was established at the university in 2018. The scholarships are for Idaho students with family connections to dairy farming and who intend to pursue a career in the industry.
This year’s scholars are Averee Silva of Jerome, who plans to major in pre-veterinary science; Hayden Alves of Filer, who plans to pursue a degree in agribusiness; Brianna Leon of Rupert, who plans to major in pre-veterinary science; and Adyson Perkes of Richfield, who plans to major in pre-veterinary science.
In addition to the scholarship, the Chobani Scholars will also have an opportunity to intern with Chobani during their college careers.
In 2022, Chobani expanded the program by investing additional funds for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training and education and put a greater focus on supporting historically underserved students.
“We launched the Chobani Scholars program to give talented, young people who are passionate about dairy and agriculture the skills they need to thrive in the industry and then expanded the program earlier this year to place a greater focus on DEI and food science,” Mark Broadhurst, senior vice president of communications and impact at Chobani, said in a press release.
“Four years in, we couldn’t be prouder of the pipeline of talent we’ve seen come into the program and look forward to creating opportunities for employment at Chobani among our qualified scholars,” he said.
Michael Parrella, dean of the university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, said he hopes the success of Chobani Scholars will spur other Idaho businesses and organizations to establish similar agricultural scholarship programs.
“The ultimate goal of a land grant university is to train students who pay that forward by staying in Idaho and contributing to the agricultural industry,” he said.
“The Chobani Scholars program is a model for that, supporting creative, young students from the Magic Valley with an interest in agriculture,” he said.
