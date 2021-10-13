Fire damages Darigold plant in SW Idaho Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze Oct. 12 at the Darigold plant in Caldwell, Idaho. Caldwell Fire Dept./Facebook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — It took fire crews from several cities several hours to extinguish a large fire at the Darigold processing plant in downtown Caldwell, Idaho.The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12, according to Canyon County, Idaho, Dispatch.Caldwell Fire Marshal Alan Perry told the Idaho Press that the blaze was controlled around 5 p.m. Tuesday and that about 80 employees were evacuated.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Several agencies responded including fire crews from Nampa, Caldwell and Parma. Workers with the Idaho Power utility company were also at the scene.“The plant itself produces dried milk,” Caldwell Fire Department Chief Steve Donahue said. “So there are dust products and also containers and things like that.”Darigold operates 11 processing facilities in the Northwest. It is one of Caldwell’s largest employers, according to the city’s website.Sign up for our newslettersSign up for our newslettersDarigold Communications Director Chris Arnold told the Capital Press the plant employs about 120 people.The company said in a statement that it is grateful to local fire personnel “and for the prompt actions of our employees, and that none were injured in the incident.”The co-op is working to re-route dairy farmers’ milk to other facilities and “exploring other ways we can support our members until the plant reopens.”The plant will remain closed while the cause is investigated and the damage repaired. Darigold said employees will be offered temporary assignments at other nearby facilities.In Idaho, the company also operates ingredient plants in Boise and Jerome. Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Top Stories of the Week Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Processing, Facilities, Milk Plant Caldwell Fire Crew Work Industry Company Commerce Container Product Idaho Employee Auctions Hay Real Estate Tractors Marketplace Recommended for you Latest News Western Innovator: Longtime OSU Extension research station director to retire N.Y. Times columnist forms committee for Oregon gubernatorial run Fire damages Darigold plant in SW Idaho Workers rank what they value in a workplace in Oregon study Nonexistent manure study sways Washington court Wildfire rages in Southern California coastal mountains Latest e-Edition