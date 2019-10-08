ST. PAUL, Ore. — A fire that burned an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 worth of stored hay at an organic dairy in Oregon was likely caused by spontaneous combustion, according to local fire officials.
The blaze was reported at 10:22 a.m. Oct. 6 at Sar-Ben Farms in St. Paul, about 20 miles north of Salem in the Willamette Valley.
Crews from several agencies assisted, and smoke was visible for several miles. No people or cows were injured.
Mark Daniel, a firefighter and spokesman for the St. Paul Fire District, said the hay was stored inside a large metal-roofed barn with concrete walls. Firefighters managed to protect other surrounding barns and animals, though the hay was ruined.
"Those hay bales get in there, and they get really hot," Daniel said. "Sometimes they catch on fire."
Spontaneous combustion is not unheard of in hay bales, especially if the hay is wet. Because hay insulates, the internal temperatures can rise above 130 degrees. The moisture then causes a chemical reaction, producing flammable gas.
Once hay does ignite, Daniel said it can be very difficult to extinguish.
"With these bales that are so tightly compressed together, there is just a lot of very flammable material there," Daniel said. "It can be very challenging."
Sar-Ben Farms is a member of the Organic Valley dairy co-op, which makes organic butter at a creamery in McMinnville. The dairy's owner, Steve Pierson, serves on the Organic Valley board of directors.
Pierson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Daniel said the farm has removed hay from the barn and left it to finish smoldering in the field, a process that could take days.
The St. Paul Fire District is an all-volunteer department, and Daniel said members are continuing to check in at Sar-Ben Farms on a regular basis.
"They have irrigation on it right now," he said. "It will eventually go out."
The St. Paul Fire District was assisted by the Aurora Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Woodburn Fire District and Dundee Fire Department.