Record-high milk prices prompted only a minimal expansion in the U.S. dairy herd, as high feed prices continued to limit milk production in the second quarter.
Nonetheless, U.S. cheese stocks continued rising to record highs.
U.S. milk production in May was 0.7% lower year over year despite the cow herd increasing by 2,000 head from April. Totaling 9.4 million head, the U.S. milk cow herd is still short 102,000 head versus a year ago, CoBank reports.
“Record-high feed costs, extremely tight heifer inventories and high construction costs continue to limit expansion potential,” Tanner Ehmke, CoBank’s lead economist for dairy and specialty crops, said in the report.
Although feed costs eased at the end of the quarter, only incremental increases in cow numbers and milk production are expected for the remainder of 2022, he said.
Expansions have thus far been limited to states like Texas and South Dakota in the central U.S. where dairies typically grow their own crops and have more control over feed costs. New dairy barn construction is underway in some regions, notably in areas where plant expansions have been announced, he said.
“Globally, milk supplies remain constrained with Europe and Oceania struggling with inclement weather, high feed prices and regulatory pressures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.
Combined milk production in the EU and UK in April was down 0.9% year over year, while New Zealand production was down 5.6%, he said.
“Ongoing cost and regulatory pressures are expected to limit milk production growth for the remainder of 2022, tightening the world dairy product balance sheet and sending more export business to the U.S.,” he said.
On the processing side, milk in the U.S. continued to flow to cheese vats in the second quarter with cheese manufacturers building inventories to record levels. Cheese production at the start of the second quarter also continued its push to record highs, he said.
But in a concerning sign of consumers responding to high food prices, American-style cheese disappearance fell 10% year over year in April. Demand for other cheeses inched up only 0.6%. Retailers note consumers are also switching to lower-priced and private label cheeses to save on cost, he said.
“The sharp slowdown in domestic cheese demand coupled with rising production pushed U.S. cheese inventories to new record highs, especially with American-style cheeses,” he said.
Total cheese stocks were 1.5 billion pounds in May, surging 31 million pounds from the previous month.
“U.S. butter inventories, though, continue to remain tight. High prices and strong demand for U.S. milkfat from both domestic and international sources pulled butter out of storage,” he said.
Although U.S. cheese and butter exports have posted an impressive pace, inflation-wary consumers are trimming food budgets. This has raised concerns that ample cheese inventories could last through the remainder of 2022 and depress prices, he said.
“Hopefully, the strong export pace in recent weeks will continue, offsettting slower domestic offtake and providing a relief valve for bulging inventories — counterbalancing losses in domestic demand,” he said.
A bounce back in demand is expected in China, where pandemic lockdowns are easing. But concern is growing over consumers in Mexico paring back consumption in the face of rising food costs, he said.
