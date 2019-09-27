OLYMPIA — The drought this year was a lucky break for Whatcom County dairyman Hans Wolfisberg.
The Department of Ecology speedily approved Wolfisberg's application to acquire water from his neighbor. Normally, transferring a water-right takes many years.
If a drought is declared, Ecology has 15 days to decide. Why can't it be that fast every year? asks Wolfisberg.
"I would like to understand why the non-drought process is so much more complicated and time-consuming, while in the end it produces no additional environmental benefits," Wolfisberg told legislators at a committee meeting Thursday.
The committee's chairwoman, Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, said she's asked the same question. "Why does it have to be a catastrophe to get government help?" she asked.
The special committee, made up of senators and House members, reviewed how Ecology responded to this past summer's drought. The drought was far less severe than the last one, in 2015, but it still affected some farmers.
Ecology received and approved 13 applications from growers to transfer water rights. Because there was an official drought and crops were in danger, the requests went to the head of the line, cutting in front of about 800 other applicants.
Besides farmers, the line includes cities, water districts, developers, individual land owners, resorts and ports. Half of the applications have been pending for nine years or more, according to Ecology records.
Ecology's water resources manager, Mary Verner, said farmers could be moved to the front in non-drought years. "Everybody else just waits longer," she said. "That's the tradeoff."
Ecology has a separate line for new water rights. That line has more than 4,000 applicants. Half have been waiting since at least 1996.
Before transferring agricultural water rights, Ecology investigates whether the volume and benefits of the water use will remain the same and whether the transfer will affect other water users.
"Those tend to be the ones that require quite a bit of research," Verner said. "It wouldn't be a problem so long as Ecology has the resources to handle that volume of transfers."
By applying to transfer a water right, Wolfisberg was trying to fix an annual problem, drought or no drought.
He has a right to draw from the Nooksack River, but Ecology shuts that off most summers to protect fish. He said it's essential for his organic farm, Edelweiss Dairy in Everson, to have grass in the summer for his 150 milking cows.
He reached an agreement with his neighbor, also a dairy farmer, to acquire groundwater and submitted an application to Ecology in April.
A drought emergency for the Nooksack watershed was declared in May, and Ecology fast-tracked Wolfisberg's application.
Wolfisberg said he was grateful for the water and praised Ecology's helpful staff.
"It happened to be a good thing for me," he said in an interview. "I'll have to do it again, so I'm hoping for a drought again," he said, with a wry smile.