The American Farm Bureau Federation is urging the USDA to accept a petition from the National Milk Producers Federation seeking a comprehensive hearing to update milk pricing in federal milk marketing orders.
Ensuring consumers have access to fresh milk and dairy products while protecting farmers from potentially harmful market conditions continue to be key objectives of the FMMO system, Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president, said in a letter to Dana Cole, deputy administrator of the dairy program at USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.
“You and I both understand the ongoing financial hardships faced by U.S. dairy farm families and the fact that modernization of outdated elements of the FMMO system is long overdue to maintain confidence and trust by its participants,” he said.
Many of the recommendations in National Milk’s petition reflect a consensus arrived at during the FMMO Forum that Farm Bureau led last October, which hundreds of dairy farmers attended, he said.
But he asked USDA to go beyond National Milk’s petition and determine make allowances, or cost of manufacturing, based on mandatory surveys of processors.
National Milk’s petition — as well as petitions by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the International Dairy Foods Association — would increase make allowances primarily based on voluntary survey participation, he said.
“One of the top items agreed upon across our forum was the need for any make allowance changes to be based on mandatory and audited surveys of dairy processors,” he said.
National Milk is pursuing mandatory plant-cost studies outside the federal-order hearing process, said Jim Mulhern, National Milk’s president and CEO.
“Voluntary participation means processors may choose to participate or not, depending perhaps on how they believe their participation may change the price formula and affect their own bottom line,” Duvall said.
For example, large efficient processors might decline to participate, which could unduly increase the deduction to cover processors’ costs in the milk price formula, he said.
National Milk and Farm Bureau agree mandatory surveying of cost and yield data “is vital to ensuring that make allowance revisions reflect the market economics of processing,” he said.
Farm Bureau believes USDA has the authority to collect and audit that data on a mandatory basis, he said.
With the necessary framework available to USDA to update make allowances fairly, Farm Bureau supports — in principle — National Milk’s other four recommendations, he said. They are:
• Discontinuing the use of barrel cheese in the protein component price formula.
• Returning to the “higher-of” Class I mover.
• Updating the milk component factors for protein, other solids and nonfat solids in the Class III and Class IV skim milk price formulas.
• Updating Class I differential pricing throughout the United States.
“Dairy farmers continue to face market challenges as part of the high-cost, high-risk times we live in,” he said.
“Trust is critical to maintaining an efficient and resilient federal order system that promotes orderly marketing of milk to consumers across the country,” he said.
A comprehensive class price hearing could balance the needs of both the farmers who produce the milk and the processors who turn it into dairy products, he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.