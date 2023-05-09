Cute cow, black and white friendly innocent look, pink nose (copy) (copy)

Federal Milk Marketing Orders are under scrutiny.

 Clara Bastian/123rf

The American Farm Bureau Federation is urging the USDA to accept a petition from the National Milk Producers Federation seeking a comprehensive hearing to update milk pricing in federal milk marketing orders.

Ensuring consumers have access to fresh milk and dairy products while protecting farmers from potentially harmful market conditions continue to be key objectives of the FMMO system, Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president, said in a letter to Dana Cole, deputy administrator of the dairy program at USDA Agricultural Marketing Service.

