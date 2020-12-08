The American Farm Bureau Federation is calling on attorneys for Dean Foods Estate to retract their demands that dairy farmers return a portion of the money paid to them for their milk
Almost 500 dairy farmers who once sold milk to Dean Foods received letters threatening legal action unless they refund money legitimately earned prior to the company’s bankruptcy filing in November 2019.
“Shame on these predatory lawyers for bullying dairy farmers at a time when many are struggling to keep their farms running,” Zippy Duvall, AFBF president, said in a press release.
The estate’s actions are based on provisions of the law that allow debtors to reclaim payments made to creditors prior to a bankruptcy if those payments were more than the creditor would receive under the bankruptcy. Such "preferential" payments can then be redistributed to other creditors.
But AFBF points out payments were distributed through federal milk marketing orders. And they were distributed under the regular course of business, which provides defense against the estate’s claims.
“It’s ludicrous to suggest the meager profits from regularly scheduled and routine milk sales — sales that are heavily watched and regulated by the federal government — were outside the regular course of business,” Duvall said.
AFBF sent a letter to the law firm managing Dean Foods Estate calling for an immediate reversal of its “predatory shakedown” and threatening potential legal action if the firm fails to withdraw the letters sent to farmers.
Those letters “are deceptive and constitute an abuse of process that attempts to extract funds that the Debtor (Dean Foods) is not entitled to under the threat of a lawsuit. Put plainly, your letters are a predatory shakedown, written in legalese.” Ellen Steen, AFBF general counsel, said in the letter.
AFBF’s letter outlines the legal legitimacy of the payments made to dairy farmers and admonishes the lawyers representing Dean Foods for knowingly taking advantage of farmers.
“Sending the Letters under these circumstances is not only deceptive, but outrageous because they threaten legal action when in fact the Producers have no legal exposure for the reasons set forth herein,” the letter states.
Dairy Farmers of America, which bought the majority of Dean Foods’ assets in May of this year, said it had no advance knowledge Dean Foods’ legal actions against milk suppliers and would not have contemplated such a disappointing action.
“We find it extremely disappointing that hardworking dairy farm families are now put in the position of having to incur costs, either in paying the amounts demanded or obtaining legal counsel to defend themselves against these farfetched claims,” DFA stated.
“We have no connection to the Dean Foods Estate and are disheartened by its actions,” DFA said.