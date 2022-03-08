Last year’s Western and Northern Plains drought impacted agricultural markets beyond regional borders, a Farm Bureau economist says.
Danny Munch, American Farm Bureau Federation associate economist, said the area is critical because it is responsible for more than one-third of the nation’s agricultural production value. It produces more than a quarter of the total U.S value of cattle, 40% of dairy value and 70% of vegetable, fruit and nut value.
“Any persistent drought conditions eat away at your ability to meet that production value,” he said.
For example, in the West-dominated vegetable, fruit and nut category, drought reduces domestic access, Munch said. Buyers thus must rely on non-U.S. suppliers more, and in turn likely pay more.
The 11 Western states, plus the Dakotas and Minnesota, produce more than 57% of U.S. hay.
“So any reduction in the ability to produce hay makes it difficult for cattle and dairy producers across the country,” Munch said.
The region’s hay production value is big enough that any supply drop would lead to higher prices across the U.S., he said.
Demand likely will stay strong as drought — which reduced the supply of public lands forage as well as hay — is starting to expand into Texas, Nebraska and the Central Plains region.
Munch said the recent drought was notable in that it reached areas accustomed to having reliable water sources, including parts of Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho.
Farm Bureau last fall asked producers in the 14 states about drought-related concerns they rated prevalent or higher. Among the 784 respondents, 87% cited feed costs, 79% identified removing animals from rangeland, 74% cited reduced surface water deliveries and 72% said they had a prevalent or higher concern about lower yields.
Other issues identified as generating prevalent or higher concern included increased travel distance to feed and forage sources, cited by 71% of responses; having to sell part of a herd or flock, 66%; increased groundwater usage, 65%; needing to haul water to livestock, 64%; increased local restrictions on water use, 50%; and the need to drill new wells, 47%.
Munch said the results are anecdotal. Farm Bureau will watch how water supply dynamics impact the 2022 growing season.
He participated in a panel discussion on water issues during the recent Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit, named for a noted agriculture leader in the state.
