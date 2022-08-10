A false advertising lawsuit against the Tillamook dairy cooperative can proceed, though the Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of certain allegations.
Three years ago, several consumers filed a complaint against the Tillamook County Creamery Association for allegedly misrepresenting its livestock practices and its products’ geographic origins.
Specifically, the four plaintiffs — Sonja Bohr, Tamara Barnes, Karen Foglesong and Mary Wood — claim that most of the cooperative’s milk is produced by cows confined in an “industrialized dairy factory” in Morrow County, rather than living on small family farms with access to pastures in Tillamook County.
The dairy cooperative vowed to aggressively defend against the lawsuit, which seeks class action status that would allow other consumers to join in the litigation.
The lawsuit was filed at the behest of the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which advocates for people to stop eating dairy products altogether, the cooperative said.
The cooperative said its “farmer-members and suppliers all take good care of our animals,” including Three Mile Canyon Farms in Boardman, Ore., which is recognized for leadership in “environmental stewardship and sustainable agriculture.”
While the arguments in the court of public opinion centered on animal care, the disagreements in state court have been more technical. The litigation has largely focused on whether the lawsuit’s legal theories are plausible violations of the Oregon Unfair Trade Practices Act.
Multnomah County Circuit Judge Kelly Skye dismissed some of the allegations at the cooperative’s request, agreeing they didn’t square with the statute’s requirements.
While the judge allowed some claims to survive, she said a proposed class action must be “limited to consumers who purchased Tillamook products in reliance on the Tillamook marketing representations.”
The plaintiffs disagreed the class should be defined more narrowly, arguing that all consumers paid inflated prices for Tillamook products, regardless if they were specifically motivated by the cooperative’s marketing.
Without concluding the lawsuit, the judge referred this legal issue and others to an interlocutory appeal. In exceptional cases, the Oregon Court of Appeals agrees to resolve “controlling questions of law” before a lawsuit is finished.
The Oregon Court of Appeals has now upheld the dismissal of certain allegations and agreed the proposed class must be limited to consumers who’d demonstrated “reliance” on alleged false advertising.
The appellate court declined to decide other legal questions, such as whether the “source” of a product refers to its manufacturer or its geographic origin.
It’s not yet necessary to resolve such issues, even if the plaintiffs decide to move forward with the narrower class definition, the ruling said.
The lawsuit may still settle or fail to achieve class action status, since it’s tough to prove the purchase motivation of a large number of people, the ruling said.
