The Biden administration will reconsider a rule that exempts “concentrated animal feeding operations” from a law that requires emergency reporting of hazardous air emissions.
A federal judge has paused a lawsuit that seeks to bring CAFOs into compliance with the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ponders revising or ending the exemption.
Under EPCRA, facilities must report releases of hazardous substances to local emergency response agencies, but the EPA has long suspended enforcement or exempted many CAFOs from the reporting requirements.
The Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help and 10 other nonprofits filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the Trump administration’s EPCRA exemption for “routine agricultural operations.”
Last year, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Producers Council, American Farm Bureau Federation and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association intervened in the litigation to defend the exemption.
The agricultural groups claim the reporting requirements are financially onerous, pointing to the “chaos that ensued” when the largest CAFOs were required to comply with EPCRA under a 2008 Obama administration rule.
These facilities began “inundating state and local emergency planning authorities with emissions estimates that the agencies did not know what to do with,” the intervenors said.
Due to the lack of certainty about estimating air emissions from CAFOs, farmers were nonetheless afraid of being exposed to “potential penalties for inaccurate reporting and citizen suit enforcement,” the intervenors said.
The Trump administration implemented a broader exemption for CAFOs in 2018, which the environmental plaintiffs claim went beyond the EPA’s legal authority.
“Emissions generated from animal waste at CAFOs are highly toxic and are sickening communities across the country,” the groups said in their complaint.
CAFOS generate huge amounts of “urine and feces” as well as “flatulence” and “piles of dead animal carcasses,” all of which emit toxic substances such as ammonia and hydrogen sulfide, the complaint said.
“People living near CAFOs are suffering as a result of exposure to these toxic chemicals,” the plaintiffs said. “They exhibit increased rates of ailments such as respiratory problems, headaches, diarrhea and nausea.”
The Biden administration has informed the federal court overseeing the lawsuit that it’s rethinking the legal support for the exemption and has asked for the matter to be remanded to the agency.
However, the environmental plaintiffs objected to this motion, arguing that it would “leave the unlawful and unjust exemption in place for an indeterminate amount of time” while the EPA deliberates it with an “unknown outcome.”
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has now rejected those arguments and agreed to the EPA’s request, though he’s refused to dismiss the lawsuit and will retain jurisdiction over the case.
Allowing the federal government to reconsider the exemption won’t unduly prejudice the environmental plaintiffs, who “will be able to shape EPA’s rulemaking by commenting on a proposed rule and perhaps by meeting again with EPA,” he said.