A three-judge panel has ruled it's not too late for a Central Washington dairy to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over a 2013 report linking it to polluted drinking water in the lower Yakima Valley.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals justices denied a motion by the EPA to dismiss the suit. The agency claimed the dairy missed a 45-day window in 2013 to challenge the report and how the EPA used it.
The ruling clears the way for the Cow Palace dairy and the Washington State Dairy Federation to argue the EPA oversold the report's importance and strong-armed dairies into making operational changes that cost millions of dollars.
"We're getting our day in court, and that's all we asked for," said Kent Krabill, attorney for the Cow Palace and dairy federation.
EPA did not have immediate comment Monday.
The high-profile EPA report identified manure from a cluster of dairies as the likely source of unhealthy levels of nitrates in nearby wells. Without admitting any fault, four dairies signed an agreement with the EPA on managing manure.
The Cow Palace and dairy federation sued the EPA earlier this year, alleging the agency duped the dairies into believing the report had been classified as "influential," a category reserved for science supporting regulations.
Cow Palace owner Adam Dolsen said in a court declaration that the EPA in 2013 claimed it had a "bulletproof" case against the dairies based on "influential science." Believing the EPA, the dairies signed the agreement, taking on significant obligations, he stated.
The dairy industry said it didn't learn until 2019 that the EPA always classified the study as "other," a lower level of government science.
The EPA has stood by the report and says the classification doesn't undermine the report's validity. It said the agreement with dairies was based on the Safe Drinking Water Act and that the dairies had 45 days to appeal.
The dairy industry countered that the suit is based on the EPA's admission in 2019 that the science was never categorized as "influential."
In a one-page order Aug. 21, Judges Barry Silverman, Margaret McKeown and Daniel Bress denied the EPA's motion to dismiss the suit based on the statute of limitations.
The dairy federation says the order, still in place, has cost dairies millions of dollars.
Requirements included providing drinking water to neighbors, taking steps to control nitrogen sources such as manure and fertilizer and testing soil and groundwater.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Central Washington Republican, asked the EPA last year to submit the 2013 study to another peer review. He said the order has pushed dairies to the brink of financial ruin.