A new administration brings opportunities to align conservation practices with the administration’s focus on climate change, according to an environmental activism group.
“Many of the practices that help reduce farm pollution and protect our drinking water supplies are the same practices that sequester carbon in the soil or reduce emission of nitrous oxide,” said Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs for the Environmental Working Group.
“So I think there are big opportunities as Secretary (Tom) Vilsack has talked about for farmers to help address the climate crisis,” he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
But reforms to conservation programs are needed. Some of the rewards for good stewardship aren’t being provided in ways that ultimately get the biggest bang for the buck, he said.
“Right now, we provide about $5 billion a year in payments through the Natural Resources Conservation Service and to some extent through the Farm Service Agency — and that’s terrific,” he said.
The Environmental Working Group has fought through successive farm bills to increase funding for conservation programs, but they need improvements, he said.
“Too much of those funds are going to practices that don’t provide much benefit for the environment or even, in some cases, harm the environment,” he said.
“We need to do a much better job of reforming those conservation programs … to really focus on the practices that we know from USDA’s own research do the most to reduce the loss of nitrogen from farms, do the most to reduce the loss of soil from farms, help famers reduce methane emissions, help farmers sequester carbon in the soil,” he said.
As for the dairy industry in particular, there’s a lot of room for improvement as to how feed is produced, he said.
“We lose a lot of nitrogen, we use nitrogen really inefficiently. That has real-world impacts for drinking water pollution. It has real-world impacts for the amount of nitrous oxide that’s going up into the atmosphere,” he said.
There are lots of things dairy farmers and dairy processors can do to demand more from their supply chains, especially how feed is produced. They can also invest in technology for feed additives to reduce methane emissions, and they can store more carbon in the soil, he said.
Some dairy brands are already doing a lot, working with dairy farmers on renewable energy and reducing methane and greenhouse gas emissions, he said.
Consumers are evaluating companies, asking who’s doing things that are meaningful, who are taking steps to work with their dairy partners to protect the environment and who’s just advertising and telling stories on the container that are hard to verify, he said.
“If dairy wants to really continue to have an honest and productive conversation with consumers, the first thing it needs to do is drive more sustainability down through its supply chains. It needs to do so in a way that’s really transparent and can be measured, verified,” he said.