With the United Nations pushing the climate agenda and climate policies such as herd reductions in Europe coming into play, the next 24 months will be crucial for animal agriculture, according to an industry insider.
The three biggest global issues are food insecurity, the health crisis and climate change, and animals can have the biggest positive impact on all three, said Jeff Simmons, Elanco Animal Health president and CEO.
Animals can nourish the world, promote health and reduce climate warming, he said during the Ag Outlook Forum, cohosted by the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City.
With 60% of the world population either not getting enough calories or getting the wrong calories, animal protein can play a big role in food insecurity and the health crisis, he said.
As for the warming climate, the cattle industry has the ability to reduce methane emissions, which are 25 times more potent in trapping heat than carbon dioxide. So reducing methane would go a long way in slowing global warming, he said.
More than ever, animal protein is a major factor in food security, improving health and slowing climate change, he said.
“You cannot disconnect climate, calories and choice,” he said.
Demand for animal protein is expected to increase 50% over the next 10 years, and meat animal protein has been the hottest food segment for the last three years, he said.
Three things always emerge in consumer food preference surveys — taste, cost and nutrition, he said.
“But there is now a new wildcard for animal protein that we’ve got to pay attention to, and it’s choice,” he said.
The number one reason people have backed away from animal protein is linked to the environment. One in 10 adults who avoid meat think livestock agriculture creates 75% to 100% of greenhouse gases. While it’s only 6%, livestock get 60% to 70% of the blame, he said.
Over the last five years, there’s been a 71% increase in online searches for sustainable goods, and 72% of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable brands, he said.
“I will tell you right now, we have to pay attention to Gen Zs and millennials. … They will hold the steering wheel to our agenda the next 10 to 12 years … they might not be the biggest consumers, but they’re the biggest influencers of consumers,” he said.
Sixty-six percent of them think the current food system is destroying the planet, 52% are willing to sacrifice taste for the environment and 76% have consumed alternative proteins, he said.
“They are looking for the reasons and the solutions on climate. And our simple narrative to them is this … don’t try to get rid of us, cows and livestock can actually be a big part of the solution,” he said.
“Climate-neutral farms are possible, where we can capture the greenhouse gases that we create and create no footprint. And at the same time, we can help create better nutrition, less obesity, less diabetes, feed the world and help cool the climate by 2030,” he said.
