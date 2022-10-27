With the United Nations pushing the climate agenda and climate policies such as herd reductions in Europe coming into play, the next 24 months will be crucial for animal agriculture, according to an industry insider.

The three biggest global issues are food insecurity, the health crisis and climate change, and animals can have the biggest positive impact on all three, said Jeff Simmons, Elanco Animal Health president and CEO.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you