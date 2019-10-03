Dairy economists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are bucking the futures market, forecasting higher milk prices than futures traders are projecting.
With flat milk production and American-style cheese stocks not building in the usual pattern, the economists — Mark Stephenson and Bob Cropp — had been expecting a breakout in milk prices, particularly for Class III milk, for two or three months.
That breakout seemed to occur in Mid-September when cash prices for cheese on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange soared.
The CME spot price for 40-pound blocks of cheddar cheese hit $2.35 on Sept. 16, Cropp said in the latest "Dairy Situation and Outlook" podcast.
“We haven’t seen $2 cheese since end of November 2014,” he said.
But the cheese market has had a lot of volatility. The block price got down to $1.90, but it’s climbing back and headed in the right direction, Stephenson told Capital Press on Tuesday.
“We’re starting to get a correction,” he said.
The block price, used to set Class III milk prices, was $1.99 on Tuesday, and he expects it to strengthen, he said.
Stocks of American-style cheese usually build in June and July and hit a peak. Those stocks are typically drawn down from November through January, with demand picking up for the holidays and the Super Bowl, he said.
But so far in 2019, the highest stocks were in January, he said.
The real difference this year was milk production. Most 40-pound blocks are made in the Midwest. Low milk prices led to declining milk production in the region, and stocks weren’t building like they normally do, he said.
Nationwide, milk production was flat to negative year over year in the first half of 2019, and demand for dairy products has been fairly good, he said.
Milk production was up just 0.2% year over year in July and August, and there were 48,000 fewer milk cows in August compared to a year earlier.
Given the level of milk production, tightness in cheese supplies and the upcoming strong seasonal demand, prices should come back up once the dust settles in the cheese market, Cropp said.
He’s expecting block cheese prices to rise to at least $2.30 and bring Class III milk prices approaching $19 per hundredweight.
Stephenson agrees but said there are a lot of variables that could lead to a downturn.
“There are a number of things that hint we might be at the top of the business cycle,” he said.
Some countries have had an economic slowdown, and the U.S. could be looking at a recession, he said.
Britain’s exit from the European Union could disrupt markets, and African swine fever is already affecting China’s demand for whey. In addition, there are trade wars and trade agreements hanging in the balance, he said.
“There are many, many things going on and not just here,” he said.