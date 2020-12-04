The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic effect on dairy markets this year, with lost foodservice demand and supply-chain disruptions. But with new vaccines on the way, things should normalize by the end of next summer next year, an economist says.
In the meantime, other challenges lie ahead for dairy farmers, said Marin Bozic, a dairy economist at the University of Minnesota, in a webinar hosted by Farm Credit East.
Among them are the end of the government food box program, which he said isn’t likely to survive the transition to a Biden administration, and the pending oversupply of cheese.
“What I see as the biggest short-term risk over the next six months is the cheese oversupply because we are having a major new cheese plant in Michigan,” he said.
Construction of the plant was completed a month ago, and the plant is ramping up. The capacity will be 800 pounds of cheddar cheese a day, he said.
Between that plant and other expansions in the industry, cheese capacity in the U.S. will be 7% higher by next summer than it is this year. Typically, domestic demand grows by 1% or 2% per year, he said.
“So unless we find a way to export dramatically more cheese than we are today, we’re going to have cheese oversupply, he said.
In addition to encouraging producers to sign up for the Dairy Margin Coverage program, his biggest advice to producers is to talk with their insurance agent and get coverage for the portion of their milk that is exposed to Class III for the first and second quarters of 2021.
“Unfortunately, the really good opportunity for Q1 is closed already,” he said.
The second problem producers are facing is the government help this year was a little too good, with high milk prices leading to more milk production. Milk production in September and October was more than 2% higher year over year, he said.
Even with robust domestic demand, rapid growth in milk supply would push prices lower, he said.
“Between more cheese processing capacity, less government intervention and more milk supply, I think that the downside risk to Class III prices in the first quarter of next year, 2021, is much bigger than the upside potential,” he said.
He strongly encourages producers to get their risk-management programs in place.
“I don’t believe we’re going to see interventions that are as ad hoc as we had in 2020,” he said.
This year brought a system shock, all of agriculture was affected. So policy that affects everyone was needed, he said.
“In 2021, we’re going to see some dairy-specific shocks. And for dairy-specific shocks, you need dairy-specific cures,” he said.
The cure is already available through the Dairy Margin Coverage program and Dairy Revenue Protection insurance, he said.
“If there was ever a program that was easy to use and a no-brainer, it’s Dairy Margin Coverage,” he said.
Every $1 in premiums — on a producer’s first 5 million pounds of milk covered at the $9.50 per hundredweight margin level — would have returned $9 in gross indemnities over the last 10 years, he said.
DRP also has an excellent return on investment. For every $100 in premiums, the program would return $178 in indemnities over time, he said.