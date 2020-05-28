Dairy prices tanked in early April because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and have since rebounded.
But a lot of uncertainty ahead is threatening that recovery.
Unemployment, the economy and the degree to which foodservice sales return all play into the outlook, Phil Plourd, president of Blimling and Associates dairy brokerage firm, said in the latest Dairy.com webinar.
A surge in retail demand, massive government purchases, high export sales on low cheese prices and milk-supply mitigation all contributed to the recovery, he said.
“Demand has come back all at once, and I just am not confident all those forces are going to sustain over the next six weeks,” he said.
“We believe that markets will struggle to hold onto current pricing as demand overlap dissipates,” he said.
If foodservice demand improves markedly, one would expect retail demand to tail off. The export business that got booked when prices were low probably won’t last much beyond May. Government purchases will likely be less robust moving forward, and economic recovery could be slower and bumpier than some expect, he said.
If joblessness persists at 15% to 20%, it’ll be hard for demand to thrive, he said.
The macroeconomic situation is steady but still quite fragile, he said.
Total U.S. retail sales in April were down 22% year over year. Building material, gardening equipment, groceries and online sales were positive, but clothing sales were down 85%, and furniture, electronic, appliances and restaurants sales were quite negative, he said.
“We have really, really blown up retail sales in a big way,” he said.
Unemployment was 15% in April, and payrolls contracted by 20.5 million. The government and the Federal Reserve went big in helping people with income replacement and backstopping liquidity. But it remains to be seen how many retail, foodservice and hospitality jobs will recover, he said.
“I tend to be optimistic in general over the medium and long term, but I still think that we have a little of a slog in terms of the economy over the next 90 days at least and almost certainly into year end,” he said.
Gasoline sales are down 20% to 25%. Housing starts are at multi-year lows. U.S. hotel occupancy is running about 30%. Manufacturing and services are deep into the contraction zone at levels not seen in a while, he said.
“Even if the health crisis is fading, the economy has serious holes. Travel and hospitality recovery is going to be key to putting a lot of people back to work, and that could be slow,” he said.
He does think the economy is more resilient than people think at times, and there have been major developments on the therapeutic drugs and vaccines front, he said.
“I think there’s reason to be optimistic the medium to long term, but the holes that we are in are quite deep. … It’s hard for me to imagine how restaurant demand, for example, is tremendously better in 45 or 60 days than it is today,” he said.