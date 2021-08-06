The Washington Department of Ecology will revisit how it regulates dairy cow manure, guided by an appeals court decision in June that found fault with the current water-protection rules.
Ecology plans to host public meetings in the fall to begin complying with the ruling by the Court of Appeals Division II. The court said Ecology should require more monitoring to ensure manure isn't contaminating surface water or groundwater.
The ruling went against some positions held by dairies, but Washington State Dairy Federation policy director Jay Gordon said Friday he was happy Ecology won't appeal to the state Supreme Court.
The appeals court ruling was vague, and Washington's high court was unlikely to clarify anything in a way favorable to dairies, he said. "It would have likely gotten worse."
Every five years, Ecology rewrites the terms of its Confined Animal Feeding Operation permits. The state Department of Agriculture is the primary regulator of dairy manure. Ecology's CAFO permits are another layer of oversight that's required of dairies that have discharged pollutants into water.
Dairies and other livestock operations also may obtain CAFO permits to guard against lawsuits. Ecology has issued 26 CAFO permits. Washington had 340 licensed dairy herds in 2020, according to the USDA.
The dairy industry wants to keep CAFO permits from bankrupting the dairies that must have them. Environmental groups contended the permits are too lax and were by cheered the court's opinion.
The ruling, however, will delay new rules. The current permits were due to expire in March 2022. Ecology was about to propose new permit conditions when the appeals court ruled.
"We pressed pause," Ecology spokeswoman Colleen Keltz said.
The agency anticipates having a proposal out next spring and adopting new permits by the end of 2022. In the meantime, the old permits will stay in effect.
Jean Mendoza, executive director of Friends of Toppenish Creek, one of the environmental groups that brought the case to the appeals court, said she supported Ecology's revised schedule.
"This is going to be a difficult process, and it's going to take a lot of back and forth to get a reasonable proposal," she said.
The appeals court agreed with environmental groups that soil tests are not enough to judge whether manure applied to fields poses a threat to surface water or groundwater.
The court said water should be monitored as well. The court, however, had no suggestions on how to do it.
"I think the court went as far as it could," Mendoza said. "It would be really difficult for a group of judges to understand the complexities of groundwater monitoring."
While finding Ecology's water-quality monitoring insufficient, judges accepted the dairy industry's position that testing groundwater underneath a dairy doesn't prove the source or age of the pollution.
"How do you fix a 40-year-old sin, if it was in fact a sin?" Gordon asked.
"There is a level of vagueness to the ruling," he said. "Ecology is going to get flogged from both sides, and the court didn't help that."
The court also agreed synthetic liners and leak-detection systems for manure lagoons would be prohibitively expensive. "We consider that a win," Gordon said.
Mendoza said she hoped Ecology will still consider synthetic liners. She questioned the adequacy of lagoon assessments called for in CAFO permits.
Puget Soundkeeper Alliance executive director Sean Dixon said Ecology should finalize a permit as quickly as possible. "There's clearly also a matter of public health timeliness at issue here," he said in an email.