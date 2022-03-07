LEXINGTON, Ore. — Farm owner Terry Felda has seen first-hand the value of matching genetics to environment: raising a breed of dairy sheep adapted to her region's specific microclimate.
Introducing genetics from the Assaf breed into her flock the past few years has been transformational, boosting productivity and improving her farm's sustainability.
"We can already see the difference," said Felda, 59.
For more than a decade, Felda ran her operation with standard American dairy sheep crosses: Lacaune and East Friesian breeds. The problem was that these breeds need good pasture and a temperate climate to thrive, and Felda's 450-acre farm lies among the dry, crumpled hills outside Lexington, in Eastern Oregon's semi-arid Morrow County.
Felda's ewes struggled on ranges with limited forage.
"I felt I had to put a lot of feed and time into them to get them to where I wanted," said Felda.
For years, she wanted to bring in genetics from breeds better adapted to arid climates, such as the Awassi, native to Israel, or the Assaf, a cross between the Awassi and the German East Friesian sheep.
The Assaf, according to the Israel Dairy Board, is prized for high milk production and tolerance to almost all climates. The breed has spread across Eurasia and today is the most important dairy sheep breed in Spain, according to the Journal of Dairy Science.
Felda was one of many American farmers who wanted Assaf genetics, but for years, the U.S. blocked importation over concerns about scrapie, a disease that affects sheep.
Finally, in 2017, after years of negotiations with USDA, the Spanish Department of Agriculture and European Union officials, the U.S. sheep industry brought in Assaf semen through a University of Wisconsin-Madison project.
The Dairy Sheep Association of North America secured some of the semen, from which Felda got her first batch for Tin Willows Dairy and Sheep Ranch.
"To be able to finally get (the genetics) was huge," said Felda.
In 2019, she introduced the semen into her flock through laparoscopic artificial insemination. In 2020, she had her first cross-bred 50% Assaf lambs. In 2021, she milked the crosses.
Felda said the Assaf-crosses gain weight faster and seem well-adapted to handle heat, stress and minimal forage. The ewes also produce more milk.
Before introducing the new genetics, each Lacaune-East Friesian dairy sheep was fed and milked twice a day but produced only 300 to 400 pounds of milk annually. Last year, each 50% Assaf ewe was fed and milked only once a day but produced up to 500 pounds of milk annually.
Felda expects the numbers would be higher if she milked twice daily, and because last year's milk came from crosses, Felda anticipates even higher production in future years as her ewes approach purebred Assaf status.
Some farms in Felda's industry started on the genetic improvement path years before Felda did and are seeing even larger gains, with some ewes producing 1,000 pounds of milk annually.
"I'm playing catch-up," said Felda.
She spoke over the chorus of farm sounds around her: chittering guinea fowl, quacking ducks, bleating lambs and the occasional bark of an Akbash livestock guardian dog.
Felda said the combination of imported genetics and new record-keeping programs available to farmers gives her renewed hope for America's dairy sheep industry.
"It's an exciting time to be milking sheep right now," she said. "And it's been a long time coming."