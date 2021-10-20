Drought has taken its toll on hay production in the Northwest and tightened up supplies.
Forage production saw a lot of disruption this year, especially in dryland areas such as Montana, southern Oregon, eastern Washington, northern Idaho and California’s Imperial Valley, said Jon Driver, an industry analyst formerly with Northwest Farm Credit Services and Washington State University and founder of Hay Kings social media group.
“We know that hay inventory was already low in Montana … and then we compound that with a second year of drought and greater intensity,” he said during a hay outlook webinar hosted by Northwest Farm Credit.
USDA’s latest crop production report suggests the situation will worsen in Montana, where alfalfa production is forecast down 46.9% year over year on 50,000 fewer acres. The state’s other hay production is expected to be down 38.4% on an additional 10,000 acres.
Montana is not alone. In Washington, Oregon and Idaho alfalfa production is expected to be down 5.8% on an additional 30,000 acres. Production of other hay is expected to be down 14.3% in the region with acres unchanged.
The drought’s impact will also be felt outside the Northwest. California’s other hay production is expected to be down about 4%. That’s not a drastic reduction, but it is lower, he said.
“That’s part of the story … how widespread the impact of the drought has been,” he said.
Idaho’s other hay production is forecast down about 34%. That’s a several-hundred-ton shortfall in that dryland grass hay, he said.
“In Oregon, we have different climate regions. But even on the west side of Oregon, grass hay production was down because temperatures were up,” he said.
Temperatures were well over 100 degrees, with instances of 118 degrees in Washington, he said.
“There’s nothing that grows in those temperatures. There’s no crop that likes temperatures in the 118 degrees,” he said.
Those high temperatures extended into the Willamette Valley and along the west coast of Washington, he said.
“Hay production in all of those regions were down,” he said.
USDA forecasts Oregon’s other hay production 10% lower than last year.
Other hay production in Washington is largely irrigated grass hay on the west side. The exception is the Northeast corner, which got hit particularly hard on grass hay production, he said.
He’s not sure he agrees with USDA’s estimate on Washington’s grass hay production, which shows only a slight decline.
“But the big picture here is that production is significantly lower in all of these production regions,” he said.
There’s more irrigation on the alfalfa side of hay production, but there were other drivers, he said.
High temperatures “offend irrigated alfalfa just as much as it offends dryland production,” he said.
Add in smoke from wildfires in August and he would expect alfalfa tonnage to be down even on irrigated production, he said.
USDA’s forecast of about a 9% decline in Idaho’s alfalfa production seems right to him, but he’s not so sure about the agency’s forecast for a 10% increase in California. He also thinks alfalfa production will be lower in Oregon than USDA’s forecasted 3.6% decline.
There were irrigation shutoffs in the Klamath Basin, and that’s a large alfalfa producing region. Other valleys had more normal production but were still subject to high temperatures and smoke, he said.
USDA is forecasting only a slight decline in alfalfa production in Washington, but the state also experienced heat and smoke, he said.
Alfalfa and alfalfa mixes, forecast Oct. 1, 2021
Area Harvested acres Production Percent change
(1,000 acres) (1,000 tons)
2020 2021 2020 2021
Calif. 475 580 3,420 3,770 10.2
Idaho 1,010 1,010 4,545 4,141 -8.9
Mont. 1,900 1,850 4,180 2,220 -46.9
Ore. 360 380 1,656 1,596 -3.6
Wash. 410 420 1,804 1,806 0.1
U.S. 16,230 16,123 53,067 48,156 -9.3
All other hay, forecast Aug. 1, 2021
Area Harvested acres Production Percent change
(1,000 acres) (1,000 tons)
2020 2021 2020 2021
Calif. 350 335 1,190 1,139 -4.2
Idaho 290 280 725 476 -34.3
Mont. 960 970 1,728 1,164 -38.4
Ore. 600 540 1,320 1,188 -10.0
Wash. 280 350 812 805 -0.9
U.S. 36,008 35,414 73,745 72,326 -1.9
Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service