The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment — or CAFE — is moving closer to reality as the nation’s largest research dairy, with the University of Idaho contracting two companies to lead the effort to design and build the facility.
The long-awaited $22.5 million research dairy took a major step this spring with the university initiating design and planning. The dairy and a related demonstration farm will focus on sustainability and regenerative agriculture.
The next 18 months will be spent designing the facility, said Jim Miller, director of development and capital projects analyst for the university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
McAlvain Construction of Boise has been hired as the general contractor. Keller Associates, with offices in several Idaho cities, has been hired to design the facility.
McAlvain will be involved in the design phase, performing cost estimates. The university has set up the design and build process to help it meet budget, Miller said.
Once the design is complete, McAlvain will be more in the driver’s seat, he said.
The two firms are the “best of the best” and have assembled their own team of consultants, he said.
“This is a huge milestone for us to be under contract with these firms and starting the process,” he said.
The Keller team includes AgProfessionals, which develops agricultural facilities, and Lombard and Conrad Architects.
McAlvain’s team includes Standley and Co., which specializes in irrigation and manure systems, and Mike Roth, a longtime dairy producer and past president of Idaho Dairymen’s Association.
Roth has long been involved in the project, which was first conceived 25 years ago, and is an industry consultant with McAlvain. His involvement will ensure the facility is relevant to the dairy industry, Miller said.
“I think he’s really going to keep us grounded … make sure we’re doing the right stuff by the industry, which is our ultimate goal,” he said.
John Wright, another longtime dairy producer in the Magic Valley, is project manager for the new research dairy.
Wright retired last year and was hired by the university to be “the boots on the ground at the site,” Miller said.
He’ll be the site supervisor and interface with university researchers, the design and build team and the tenant farmer, who is leasing the ground.
The 2,000 cow dairy will be on 640 acres near Rupert. Ground for the dairy was purchased by the University and the Idaho Dairymen’s Association. The dairy is scheduled for completion in 2023 and will begin milking cows in 2024.
A $10 million USDA research grant announced in July will fund projects by 21 university faculty in agriculture and engineering to explore the bioeconomy created by the dairy industry.
“There may be a time when the water and nutrients from dairies will be worth as much as the milk they produce,” Mark MaGuire, CALS associate dean for research, said in a press release.
McGuire is leading the USDA project and is director of the Idaho Agricultural Experiment Station.
The research dairy is the No. 1 priority for the university and has great buy-in across the university’s colleges, the dairy industry and vendors, Miller said.
“We have this dream team set up to help us. It’s just this huge collaboration,” he said.