National Milk Producers Federation’s Board of Directors on Wednesday unanimously voted to name Gregg Doud as the organization's next president and CEO, the organization stated in a press release.

U.S. ag negotiator Gregg Doud

Gregg Doud

Doud will succeed Jim Mulhern, who is retiring at the end of the year and announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you