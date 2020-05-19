Dairy Management Inc., which manages the national Dairy Checkoff, has shifted gears somewhat in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of its focus is getting dairy products to schoolchildren and people in need and working to increase dairy use in foodservice through industry partners.
But DMI is also tracking foodservice and retail sales and will keep an eye on consumer behavior.
All transactions at quick-serve restaurants were down 43% year over year at the lowest point in the pandemic and have improved to a decrease of 20%.
Transactions at full-service restaurants were down 80%, lessening to a decline of 60%, Tom Gallagher, DMI's CEO, said in a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.
At the height of the pandemic, 70% of consumers said they were going to avoid eating outside the home. That sentiment is now at 50%, and that’s an important number to watch, he said.
On the retail side, fluid milk sales were down 5% year over year pre-pandemic but were up 34% during pandemic buying. They have settled back to a 10% increase.
Cereal purchases were down about 2% before the pandemic and up 78% during pandemic buying. They have settled back to a 17% increase.
Cereal sales are critical to fluid milk purchases, representing 3% of milk sales historically. DMI will be watching whether they remain higher post-pandemic, he said.
Pizza sales, just as important as milk sales, were flat before the pandemic and jumped 120% during pandemic buying. They have settled back to an increase of 39% since.
It’s important to know why people bought what they did during the pandemic. There’s a lot of conjecture that dairy sales were fueled by nutritional desires or a lean toward comfort foods. But promotional programs can’t be guided by opinion. The industry needs to understand why people do what they do, he said.
Ultimately, sales will be determined by the behavior of consumers after the pandemic, he said.
Consumers eating at home fell from 90% in the 1950s and 1960s to less than 50% before the pandemic, he said.
If the pandemic trend continues with more people eating and baking at home and changing food choices, DMI will market toward that. If things go back to usual, promotion efforts will continue on par, he said.
He thinks the new reality will be somewhere in between, but DMI will work for dairy farmers based on whatever that is, he said.