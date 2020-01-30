Participation in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2020 is down about 44% from 2019.
The amount of milk enrolled in the insurance program that guarantees a certain margin between milk prices and feed costs is down about 35% from 2019.
“I don’t think it’s too surprising,” Michael Nepveux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, told Capital Press.
“We’re looking at a pretty good year for dairy, at least relative to where it’s been the last couple of years,” he said.
DMC’s decision tool shows a zero percent chance of payments this year, he said.
“It’s not really that surprising you saw a decline in DMC enrollment,” he said.
The forecast is for an all-milk price of about $20 and no substantial increase in corn and soybean prices. With inputs remaining fairly low, the margin isn’t that bad, he said, adding that the probability of an indemnity payment in any month in 2020 is pretty low.
“If there’s a low probability of a payment, market conditions are more favorable than they have been the past couple of years,” he said.
Margin coverage levels in DMC run from $4 to $9.50 per hundredweight of milk, and USDA is forecasting margins of more than $10 per hundredweight through September.
“DMC isn’t expected to pay out anything,” he said.
USDA data as of Jan. 21 shows 12,968 dairy operations were enrolled in DMC — about 47% of all operations with an established production history for USDA programs.
That compares to 23,361 operations and about 82% of eligible operations enrolled in 2019.
The decline was a function of producers who didn’t lock in coverage for five years in the 2019 enrollment, Nepveux said.
That represented roughly half of the producers who enrolled in 2019, according to USDA.
But farmers had an incentive to lock in coverage, a 25% discount on premiums, he said.
USDA doesn’t post a breakdown of the number of producers who locked in for five years, but data as of Jan 15 provided to Farm Bureau show 72% of those enrolled for 2020 were locked in, he said.
USDA also doesn’t post a breakout on margin coverage levels. But data as of Jan. 6 provided to Farm Bureau show 28 billion pounds of milk is insured at the $9.50 margin. That’s about 24% of all milk enrolled.
The program has different coverage levels and premium rates for the first 5 million pounds of annual milk production (Tier I) and milk above that annual production (Tier II). Premiums are lower in Tier I, which offers top coverage at a $9.50 margin. The highest margin level in Tier II is an $8 margin.
As of Jan. 6, almost all of the milk in Tier I was insured at the $9.50 margin, only 5.7 billion pounds was insured at the premium-free catastrophic level of a $4 margin. Nepveux said.
It’s the opposite in Tier II, where most of the milk — 69 billion pounds — was insured at the $4 margin. About 4 billion pounds in Tier II was insured at the $5 margin and about 6 million pounds was insured at the $8 margin, he said.