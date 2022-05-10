Digesters are regaining popularity in the dairy industry as a way to reduce methane emissions and sell carbon credits.
While the U.S. dairy industry has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, there is a shorter deadline to meet the 2030 goal of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
That goal is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.
“In terms of animal agriculture, one of the largest focuses is on methane emissions,” said Patrick Wood, founder and general manager of Ag Methane Advisors.
One of the tools to reduce those emissions is anaerobic digesters, and the number of on-farm digesters in the U.S. is approaching 400. Project failures in the early 2000s made farmers afraid to use them, he said. But that’s changed, and a lot of farms now want to install them, he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
Two regulations — California’s low carbon fuel standard and the Environmental Protection Agency’s renewable fuel standard — that are part of carbon markets are driving a lot of the demand for digesters.
Those carbon markets have led to more digester and renewable natural gas companies that have the expertise to develop, build, own and operate projects, he said.
“That can let farms focus on farming rather than getting into a whole separate business or activity associated with having a digester, which is complicated,” he said.
“About 90% of our work is helping farms and digester developers navigate carbon markets to support the economics of digesters,” he said.
His company helps farms and digester and renewable natural gas developers evaluate whether carbon markets are viable for their project, how many carbon credits they can produce and how much money they can make, he said.
“Then, we can help them through the entire process from start to finish, so essentially scoping out a business plan of what participation in the carbon markets would look like,” he said.
If they decide to participate, the company helps them through the monitoring, accounting and verification required to create carbon credits, he said.
He thinks most of the largest dairies in the U.S. will have digesters over the next several years and hopes the economics will be figured out for dairies with 300 to 2,000 cows in the next 10 years, he said.
“Carbon markets basically create the incentives. They are a form of a payment for an ecosystem service. The ecosystem service is reducing the greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.
“That’s the reason most of our work has been associated with digesters over the last 14 years because that’s where the markets have been, that’s where the incentives have been,” he said.
There are two types of carbon markets — voluntary and compliance — and dairy digesters play a role in both, he said.
The voluntary market could involve multi-national companies committing to reduce their overall emissions but not able to directly stop all their emissions. So they purchase carbon credits to offset the emissions they can’t reduce, he said.
“In the compliance market, it’s a similar situation except that there are regulations like California’s cap and trade program that require the largest emitters in the state of California to reduce their emissions,” he said.
They have to acquire, essentially, permits to pollute. One way to do that is by acquiring offsets from a variety of different project types, including digesters, he said.