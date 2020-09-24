While COVID-19-related disruptions in the food supply chain have subsided considerably, it’ll be a slow return to normal with more challenges ahead, according to one industry insider.
Serving on the Food and Agriculture Sector Coordinating Council, Clay Detlefsen, chief counsel for the National Milk Producers Federation, gave a detailed account of the pandemic situation in NMPF’s "Dairy Defined" podcast.
The pandemic has taught the industry how to keep food and agricultural workers safe and how to keep the food supply chain open and running.
“Cleaning and sanitation, social distancing, I think those are going to be the norm for many years to come and perhaps permanently,” he said.
But the pandemic also revealed some kinks in the supply chain that need attention, he said.
“We’ve relied way too heavily on foreign sources of materials we use every day here in the U.S.,” he said.
That was evident in the shortage of ingredients used in disinfectants and hand sanitizers, he said.
The industry also learned that “social distancing and personal protection equipment are extremely important in the workplace,” he said.
That played out early on in the meat industry with workers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and limited supplies of PPE, he said.
“A lot of people are demanding PPE including our first responder community and our healthcare workers. Obviously, we can’t take stuff from them. So we need more of that here in the U.S.,” he said.
Food manufacturers are asking what they need to do to ensure workers are absolutely safe. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as “absolutely safe,” he said.
People are walking around with COVID-19 not knowing they have it. Employers might have addressed social distancing, barriers and PPE on the production line, but worker interactions aren’t limited to the production line. There are also the restrooms, cafeterias and locker rooms, he said.
“So it’s complicated, and those folks have lives outside the plant,” he said.
That frequently includes close personal contact with people in their homes and through transportation, he said.
“So it is very challenging out there, and that’s going to continue," he said.
He worked with the government on two previous pandemic threats, H1N1 and H5N1, and there were continuity of operations templates and other materials in place, he said.
“But we were anticipating those pandemics months if not years in advance. This one came out of nowhere and knocked the living daylights out of us,” he said.
COVID-19 keeps throwing curve balls, and there are a lot of unknowns, he said.
“There’s still many, many things to learn, and it’s going to take a long time to figure that out,” he said.
What’s needed to ensure a safe and functioning food chain are an abundant supply of PPE, an abundant supply of accurate and rapid-result tests and a vaccine, he said.
“I think we’ve got the food industry on the right track. It wasn’t easy. It won’t be easy to keep us there, especially if this mushrooms this fall with the flu virus mixing into the equation,” he said.
“So we’ve got our challenges ahead for sure. There’s no reason to celebrate, but there’s no reason to be pessimistic either,” he said.