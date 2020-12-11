Pennsylvania officials are confident they have resolved a contentious issue with the Dean Foods estate, which sent letters to dairy farmers and milk haulers demanding they repay money they received for their milk prior to the company’s bankruptcy in November 2019.
But farmers and haulers still need to respond to the attorneys by the assigned deadlines this month.
Letters in the thousands went out across the country, Carol Hardbarger, executive secretary of the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board, said during a conference call on the issue.
The bankruptcy code allows debtors to recover, or claw back, payments made during the so-called preference period 90 days prior to bankruptcy, if creditors received preferential treatment, Doug Eberly, chief counsel for the marketing board, said.
Those recovered funds would be used to pay other creditors, he said.
Dean Foods estate attorneys, the ASK law firm of St. Paul, Minn., sent the letters and settlement agreements in November.
“The defenses, which … for a dairy farmer and milk hauler are pretty airtight and ironclad, are that you received these payments from Dean in the ordinary course of your business with Dean,” Eberly said.
That is because milk was picked up on a regular schedule and paid for on dates specified by federal or state regulations, he said.
Officials of the marketing board explained that to ASK attorneys, and it is the marketing board’s understanding that a declaration letter stating that will suffice to resolve the claim, Eberly said.
“ASK needs some kind of documentation because they have an obligation to the bankruptcy court to show that the things that are supposed to be done pursuant to the bankruptcy code have been done,” he said.
ASK also has to demonstrate to the unsecured creditors’ committee that farmers and haulers do not owe money because they weren’t treated in a preferential manner, Eberly said.
The law firm has the authority to release farmers and haulers from the claim, and it will do that if farmers and haulers send the declaration, said Rob Barley, chairman of the marketing board.
“I’m not saying they’re going to come after you otherwise, but you will complicate matters if you do not send that back,” he said.
State Rep. Frank Ryan, an accountant, said demand letters that go out for repayment in a bankruptcy are common.
But he cautions farmers and haulers against ignoring it. Absent the declaration, the matter will be in the hands of the court and the trustee’s recommendation, he said.
“If you ignore it and they determine that you owe it (repayment), you’ll get an immediate judgment against you for that. And the U.S. Trustee’s office has an incredibly powerful way of getting the funds that they’re owed,” he said.
In the unlikely event Dean Foods estate attorneys find money is owed, people should keep in mind the amount is negotiable and counteroffers are typically accepted, he said.
If farmers or haulers have already remitted payment, he might be able to get that money back with an attorney’s help, he said.
The declaration documents can be found at www.mmb.pa.gov and apply to any farmer and hauler in the country. They should be sent to the ASK paralegal assigned to the file.