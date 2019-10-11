One of the largest dairy processors in the nation has ended its relationship with the International Dairy Foods Association, pulling out of the organization over its lack of a position on labeling plant-based beverages as "milk."
In a statement to the Capital Press, Eric Beringause, Dean Foods president and CEO, said there are plant-based products called “milk” on grocery store shelves today that don’t include a single drop of dairy.
“Even worse, consumers are being misled into believing that these imitation products are as healthy as their dairy counterparts,” he said.
“It is time we stood up for the dairy industry, for our nation’s dairy farmers, for the integrity of our milk products and for the families who rely on them for adequate nutrition,” he said.
The company has been a strong supporter of IDFA for many years, but it has reached a point where one of its key priorities is no longer shared by the entire IDFA organization, the company said in a statement.
“More specifically, as one of the largest dairy processors in the country, we are proud of the role we play in providing one of the most nutritious products in the grocery store — milk — to consumers around the nation," the company said. “With this in mind, we believe it is wrong that many plant-based products are currently marketed using milk’s good name yet are lacking several of the inherent nutrients of their dairy counterparts."
The company continued: "Unfortunately, IDFA has been unable to reach consensus and take a stance on this important issue."
Dean Foods said that “as a result, we have decided that we can no longer financially support an organization that is not behind one of our core priorities."
In response to a Capital Press request for comment, IDFA said, "Dean Foods has been an important member of IDFA, and we wish them well."
Departures from IDFA are rare. More than 30 companies joined as members in 2019 alone thanks to a more inclusive association that represents and engages all segments of the growing dairy industry, the organization stated.
"IDFA is proud to advocate on behalf of America’s dairy companies," the organization said.