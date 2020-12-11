About 500 dairy farmers across the country got an unwelcome surprise from the estate of Dean Foods, the dairy giant that declared bankruptcy in November 2019.
Attorneys for the estate are attempting to recoup money paid to dairy farmers for their milk over a period of 90 days prior to Dean Foods’ bankruptcy filing. And they are threatening prompt legal action if farmers don’t comply or respond.
The letters allege farmers received preferential payments and demand farmers pay back a portion of the revenue Dean Foods paid for their milk so the estate can redistribute funds to creditors.
Bankruptcy law allows an estate to "claw back" payments to make sure some creditors were not preferred over others, said Travis Cushman, American Farm Bureau Federation’s senior counsel for public policy.
But in the case of Dean Foods, that money was paid for milk pursuant to a highly regulated regime, he said.
“It seems Dean Foods Estate is taking advantage of farmers,” trying to claw back money it’s not owed, he said.
The letters to dairy farmers are highly deceptive and misleading, claiming dairy farmers owe the estate three months of revenue, he said.
Farm Bureau sent a letter to the law firm, ASK of St. Paul, Minn., calling for an immediate reversal of the demands and threatening legal action if the law firm fails to do so. It also outlined the legal legitimacy of the payments made to dairy farmers and admonished the lawyers for knowingly taking advantage of farmers.
A creditor faced with a preference action must prove the debt was incurred in the ordinary course of business and the terms of the transaction were consistent with ordinary business terms for the relevant industry.
The dairy industry is highly regulated by federal law and is governed by federal milk marketing orders, in which Dean Foods participated and under which it paid producers.
“Dean Foods knows how those payments were made in the ordinary course of business,” Cushman said.
Most, if not all, of the dairy farmers have complete defense to the estate’s claims, but the estate’s lawyers don’t make that clear in the letters, he said.
The letters are highly threatening, demanding a short turnaround. They state litigation will commence unless the matter is resolved by Dec. 24, he said.
“I would call it a predatory shakedown in a deceptive, hard to follow, highly legal format,” he said.
This type of law firm gets paid on a contingency basis, so it’s in its best interest to write the letter in a way to get most folks to pay up, he said.
Farmers are put in the position of either paying the amount demanded or paying for legal counsel to defend against these allegations, he said.
“I think folks are upset, confused and scared … it’s a highly threatening letter demanding money,” he said.
Farm Bureau isn’t giving legal advice, but he would respond to the letter saying “this claw-back does not apply to me,” because all business was conducted in the ordinary course of business, he said.