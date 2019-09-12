Time is running out for dairy farmers to sign up for Dairy Margin Coverage insurance, which is already assured to bring a positive return in 2019.
Enrollment opened June 17 and closes Sept. 20.
The USDA program insures margins between a national all-milk price and nationally calculated feed costs. Producers can insure a margin of $4 to $9.50 per hundredweight of milk.
The calculated program margin from January through July has been below $9.50 all seven months and below $9 for five of those months — triggering indemnity payments for those insured margins.
With the new program retroactive to Jan. 1, dairy farmers don’t need a crystal ball to see indemnity payments at the higher coverage levels will more than offset premiums.
At current enrollment, USDA Farm Service Agency estimates the program will pay out about $257.7 million to participating producers.
The program was designed to address the majority of U.S. producers with average annual production of 5 million pounds of milk. But it also allows larger producers the same affordable premiums on their first 5 million pounds of production and the program’s free catastrophic coverage of a $4 margin on the balance of their production.
A producer who enrolled the first 5 million pounds of production at a $9.50 margin will receive a payout of about $27,000 for 2019 at a cost of $7,600 for the annual premium and fee.
Nearly half of enrolled producers are taking advantage of a 25% premium discount by locking in coverage for five years, reducing their annual cost to $5,725.
With about a week left to sign up, enrollment levels are strong.
There were 37,468 licensed dairies in the U.S. in 2018 and 26,832 of them have established production history for the purpose of participating in USDA programs. Of those, 19,132 dairies have enrolled as of Sept. 9 — 71.3% of those with established production history.
Wisconsin is leading the pack in enrollment at 5,201 dairies and 77.6% of dairies with established production history. Indemnity payouts there are expected to be more than $62.3 million this year.
The state is followed by Minnesota with 2,064 and 74.6% of dairies with established production history for an expected payout of about $23 million.
New York is next in line with 1,974 and 72.5% of dairies with established production history for an expected payout of about $23.6 million.
Pennsylvania has enrolled 1,691 and about 67.9% of dairies with established production history for a payout of $19.2 million.
California, the top dairy state, has an enrollment of 764 and about 62.3% of dairies with established production history for an expected payout of $19.7 million.
While all eyes are on sign-up for the current year, program enrollment for 2020 is right around the corner — Oct. 7 through Dec. 13.
For more information, visit www.fsa.usda.gov.