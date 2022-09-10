Darigold

The Darigold cooperative is building a new butter and milk processing plant in Pasco, Wash.

Darigold Inc. broke ground on Sept. 8 at the site of its future Pasco, Wash., production facility, slated to open in early 2024.

The $600 million facility will process roughly 8 million pounds of milk per day when fully operational. The milk will come from more than 100 dairy farms in surrounding communities, the company said in a press release.

