Dairy West has hired Marissa Watson as its first vice president of sustainability.
The move underscores the importance of sustainability within the dairy community and all of agriculture.
Agriculture plays a key role in developing sustainable solutions for a climate-smart future and this new focus for Dairy West demonstrates that leadership commitment, Karianne Fallow, Dairy West's CEO, said in a press release.
Most recently the sustainability manager at University of Vermont Dining, Watson brings more than eight years of agriculture experience with a master's degree in agricultural economics from the University of Georgia.
"We are thrilled that someone of Marissa's caliber is joining our growing Dairy West team," Fallow said.
"Dairy farmers, who are dedicated stewards of our land and animals, continue to make great strides toward reducing their carbon footprint because we know the future of a healthy planet depends upon how we care for its resources. Marissa's expertise will accelerate our progress in that direction," she said.
The U.S. dairy community has set a goal of becoming carbon neutral or better by 2050. Watson said getting there requires developing innovative solutions to achieve common goals across all sectors, including agriculture.
"I am very excited to join Dairy West in this important role," Watson said.
"Having a planet-forward mindset isn't new to dairy farmers. Telling their stories, innovating on-farm management practices and working with partners to showcase agriculture's place in environmental sustainability will help highlight the progress that is being made," she said.
Established in 2017, Dairy West is a regional dairy promotion organization representing dairy farmers, processors and supply chain partners in Idaho and Utah.