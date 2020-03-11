Dairy West has hired Liz Miles as innovation partnerships manager to work with retailers and foodservice companies to promote the sales and consumption of dairy foods and battle food insecurity.
"We're very excited to have Liz on our team," Jenn Nelson, Dairy West senior vice president of innovation partnerships, said in a press release.
Miles has a lot of experience in some areas Dairy West has been lacking, she said.
“Her background will prove invaluable as she works to deepen relationships with our partners in the retail and foodservice sectors to elevate dairy sales, in addition to creating awareness around sustainability and social responsibility efforts related to hunger," she said.
Before joining Dairy West, Miles served as assistant sales manager at Albertsons and Lucerne Foods, where she sold the plant's extra capacity to other food and beverage businesses.
She joined Albertsons in 2015 as an account sales coordinator for its self-manufacturing operations after working as a sales coordinator at Syringa Networks.
Miles also served in the Oklahoma National Guard as a supply non-commissioned officer. She earned a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies with a minor in business from Boise State University.
Dairy West is a regional dairy promotion organization representing dairy farmers, processors, and supply chain partners in Idaho and Utah.