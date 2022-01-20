Chace Fullmer, owner of Fullmer Farms in Sigurd, Utah, is taking the reins as chairman of Dairy West, a regional dairy promotion organization representing dairy farmers, processors and supply-chain partners in Utah and Idaho.
He replaces Steve Ballard of Ballard Farms in Gooding, Idaho, who served as chairman for four years.
Newly appointed board member John Brubaker, owner of Knotts Run Dairy in Buhl, Idaho, was elected vice chairman. Heglar Creek Farms owner Josh Webb of Declo, Idaho, was elected treasurer. Leak Family Farm owner Matt Leak of Cornish, Utah, will serve as secretary.
Other new directors are Pete Wiersma, Idaho Dairy Association president and owner of Fairview Dairy in Buhl, and Debra Reeves, co-owner of White Harvest Farms in Buhl.
Other new leaders, listed below, were announced.
Idaho Dairy Products Commission
• Mike Siegersma, Nampa, chairman.
• Brian Esplin, Shelley, vice chairman.
• Melinda Wolf, Dairy West training and development manager, secretary.
• John Brubaker, Buhl.
• Pete Wiersma, Buhl.
• Steve Ballard, Gooding.
Utah Dairy Council
• Jeff Hardy, Brigham City, chairman.
• David Roberts, Beaver, vice chairman.
• Malarik Harrison, Myton, secretary.
United Dairy Industry Association
• John Brubaker, Buhl, Idaho, secretary.
• Brian Esplin, Shelley, Idaho.
• Jeff Hardy, Brigham City, Utah.
• Tom Kasper, Melba, Idaho.
In addition to the new officers, Don Gaalswyk of Buhl, Idaho, and Kim Korn of Terreton, Idaho, will serve on the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board.
