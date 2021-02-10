Leaders of Dairy Management Inc., the National Dairy Promotion and Research Board and the United Dairy Industry Association have announced election results for officers to lead national Dairy Checkoff strategies and programs.
Dairy Management Inc., which manages the national checkoff program, is co-funded by National Dairy Board and United Dairy Industry Association.
Marilyn Hershey, a farmer from Cochranville, Pa., was re-elected chair of Dairy Management Inc.
“I’m honored to join fellow farmers and importers nationwide as we work together to create a successful future for the dairy industry,” she said in a press release.
“The board and elected officers represent our partnership to fund, govern and lead the Dairy Checkoff program,” she said.
In addition to Hershey, other Dairy Management Inc. officers elected were: Steve Maddox, Riverdale, Calif., vice chairman; Skip Hardie, Groton, N.Y., secretary; and deb Vander Koi, Worthington, Minn.; treasurer.
The National Dairy Board elected: Alex Peterson, Trenton, Mo., chairman; Connie Seefeldt, Coleman, Wis., vice chairman; Arlene Vander Eyk, Tulare, Calif., secretary; and Jennifer Heitzel, Martinsburg, Pa., treasurer.
The 37-member National Dairy Board carries out coordinated promotion and research programs to help build demand, and expand domestic and international markets for dairy products.
United Dairy Industry Association elected: Neil Hoff, Windthorst, Texas, chairman; Allen Merrill, Parker, S.D., first vice chairman; Rick Podtburg, Greeley, Colo., second vice chairman; Tom Woods, Gage, Okla., American Dairy Association, second vice chairman; Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y. , National Dairy Council, second vice chairman; Charles Krause, Buffalo, Minn., secretary; and John Brubaker, Buhl, Idaho, treasurer.
The United Dairy Industry Association is a federation of state and regional dairy promotion organizations that provide marketing programs developed and implemented in coordination with its members.
American Dairy Association officers elected: Tom Woods, Gage, Okla., chairman; Glen Easter, Laurens, S.C., vice chairman; Lowell Mueller, Hooper, Neb., secretary; and Corby Werth, Alpena, Mich., treasurer.
Farmers and co-ops founded the American Dairy Association to promote U.S. dairy to consumers through advertising and retail promotions. The association also fosters coordination of local promotion organizations.
National Dairy Council officers elected were: Audrey Donahoe, Clayville, N.Y., chairman; Chase Fullmer, Sigurd, Utah, vice chairman; Harold Howrigan, Sheldon, Vt., secretary; and Kevin Moore, Wauchula, Fla., treasurer.
National Dairy Council is a nonprofit organization founded by dairy farmers and funded through the national Dairy Checkoff program. It is committed to providing science-based education about the nutrition and health benefits of dairy foods.