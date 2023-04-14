While most people in the dairy industry agree Federal Milk Marketing Orders need an overhaul, dairy farmers oppose processors’ attempt to address just one piece of the pricing formula — manufacturing or “make” allowances.
Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and International Dairy Foods Association have each petitioned USDA for a hearing to update make allowances in marketing orders, citing substantial increases in manufacturing costs since make allowances were last updated in 2008.
National Milk Producers Federation and American Farm Bureau Federation agree make allowances need to be updated but oppose limiting the scope of a hearing to make allowances without addressing broader reform.
“It would be economically harmful to the nation’s dairy producers to address this single issue in isolation without consideration of a number of other provisions of the current FMMO program in need of review and update,” Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO, said in a letter to USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Administrator Bruce Summers.
The International Dairy Foods Association’s proposal cites potential make allowance adjustments that could reduce the U.S. average all-milk price by $1.42 a hundredweight, he said.
“Milk price reductions of this magnitude, especially if not offset by other FMMO program updates, would be devastating to many dairy farmers across the country,” he said.
While some adjustment in make allowances is needed, it is critically important to do so in a balanced, measured approach that modernizes the FMMO program by also addressing several other outdated pricing factors, he said.
“The proposal from IDFA and WCMA is neither measured nor balanced,” he said.
Farm Bureau has grave concerns about a hearing on increasing make allowances, said Zippy Duvall, Farm Bureau president.
“This one-sided approach to updating federal order pricing would be devastating to America’s dairy farmers,” he said in a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.
Like NMPF, Farm Bureau is also concerned with the limited scope of the hearing requested, he said.
“The last major update to the FMMO system occurred in 2000. We believe it is time to consider improvements that better reflect today’s milk market across a much wider range of topics than just make allowances,” he said.
“Any future hearing must consider adjustments that support the dairy industry as a whole and not only processors, farmers or cooperatives individually,” he said.
After more than 150 meetings with NMPF dairy farmer members, co-op technical experts and extensive outreach and consultation with national organization, including Farm Bureau and state and regional dairy associations, NMPF Board of Directors in March unanimously approved a comprehensive proposal to modernize the FMMO program, Mulhern said.
The proposal has strong support among dairy farmers from coast to coast and NMPF looks forward to submitting its petition to USDA this month requesting a comprehensive, national FMMO hearing, he said.
“The majority of our farmers are members of cooperatives who own dairy processing plants and therefore have a vested interest is setting the make allowance at the right level. They look at this from both the producer and processor perspective,” he said.
“That balanced perspective, one that runs through all the issues in our proposal, is what is needed to modernize this important program,” he said.
