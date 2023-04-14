Dairy cows

Dairy farmers are balking at a proposal aimed at changing the make allowance.

 Capital Press File

While most people in the dairy industry agree Federal Milk Marketing Orders need an overhaul, dairy farmers oppose processors’ attempt to address just one piece of the pricing formula — manufacturing or “make” allowances.

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and International Dairy Foods Association have each petitioned USDA for a hearing to update make allowances in marketing orders, citing substantial increases in manufacturing costs since make allowances were last updated in 2008.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you