California’s dairy producers have been embroiled in a nearly two-year debate over the state’s quota system, which pays a premium on milk to quota owners.
The program assesses all grade A milk producers to pay that premium, rankling those who don’t own quota or don’t own enough to reap a benefit. They see the program as throwback to a 50-year-old system that outlived its purpose long ago.
On the other side of the coin, quota is a valuable asset — something producers have invested in to augment their milk check, save for retirement or remain competitive where expansion isn’t possible.
“It’s a very emotional issue,” Dino Giacomazzi, one of the organizers of United Dairy Families of California, said.
The issue has led to conflict, rumors and lies, and it’s a double moral dilemma as dairy producers on both sides of the issue seek fairness, he said.
UDFC was formed by a group of dairy producers to provide a platform for sharing ideas on quota and the Quota Implementation Plan, as a means to move forward.
“We believe that it’s time to put this behind us … and come together as an industry so we can be strong in the face of all our other adversaries,” he said.
Those other challenges include a host of regulatory and labor issues and an inhospitable political and social climate.
To that end, UDFC organized producer meetings and — with other industry groups — hired two economists to analyze the situation, evaluate producer feedback and come up with viable proposals.
Those economists — Marin Bozic, Ph.D., and Matt Gould —– have narrowed the options to one final proposal.
It calls for a QIP sunset with a termination date of March 2025. Regional quota adjusters would be equalized to a premium of $1.43 per hundredweight of milk. Assessments would be 34 cents per hundredweight, resulting in a cumulative payment of $300 per pound of quota (non-fat solids) distributed over 60 months.
The proposal is the result of producer surveys, which were fair, balanced and representative of the industry, Giacomazzi said.
“We have a high degree of confidence that the results of the surveys reflect the industry’s will,” he said.
The consensus plan is what dairy producers suggested would be fair, not something that’s necessarily in everyone’s best interest, he said.
The Milk Producers Council has members on both sides of the issue and is neutral on quota, Geoff Vandenhuevel, MPC director of regulatory and economic affairs, said.
What’s important here is that the economists gathering information and analyzing the options are no longer neutral in their recommendation, he said.
“They came to the conclusion this is the middle ground. As middle ground, its challenge is it disappoints everyone. That’s the definition of compromise — no one gets everything they want,” he said.
What the industry is now going to find out is whether producers think it’s the middle ground and whether they’ll support it, he said.
The proposal and related documents are available at: https://dairyfamilies.org .