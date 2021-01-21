Dairy groups have a lot on their plate when it comes to issues on Capitol Hill, but they will also be dealing with a new administration and a new Congress, with Democrats gaining control of the Senate.
Top on the agenda in the Senate in the coming days is the impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump, confirming President Biden’s cabinet nomination and appointees and a COVID-relief package, said Dave Carlin, senior vice president of legislative affairs and economic policy for International Dairy Foods Association.
In terms of the Senate Agriculture Committee, members will also be focusing on a number initiatives being championed by the Biden administration, he said in the latest "DairyLivestream" webinar.
“One of those things will be climate change and … the positive role rural America can play combating global warming,” he said.
The new administration has a vision where rural America can take a leading role, and that will help rural America to continue the positive work it’s already doing, he said.
I think the Ag Committee under Chairwoman (Debbie) Stabenow’s leadership is going to focus on this,” he said.
Another likely issue is reauthorization of the Child Nutrition Act for programs such as school meals, Women and Infants, and Children and others. It’s overdue for review and reauthorization, he said.
“And there are some opportunities there for dairy in terms of expanding potentially some of the milk options that are available in the WIC program … and for preserving our ability to continue to serve 1% flavored milk at schools,” he said.
Trade is another issue, and it’s so important to the dairy industry. The U.S. exports the equivalent of 15% of its milk production, and the industry is going to have another 33 billion pounds of milk between now and 2028, he said.
“We’re going to have to look for opportunities in new markets, expanding existing markets. And in order to do that, we’re probably going to have to pass a trade promotion authority bill at some point,” he said.
In terms of existing agreements, IDFA will be focused on holding Canada’s feet to the fire on its obligations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, he said.
The Senate Agriculture Committee will also be preparing for the next farm bill. It’s a few years out, but it’s probably time to start holding hearings on what’s working in the current farm bill and what isn’t, he said.
In that arena, IDFA will be focusing on preserving risk-management options for all classes of milk and expanding the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives program from a pilot program to a nationwide program, he said.
The program puts milk in the good-for-you food category and encourages Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program families to drink more milk, he said.
In other areas, IDFA will be focused on implementing the recourse loan program to provide working capital for dairy processors who supply restaurants and foodservice. The program was in the last relief bill and will allow those processors to continue to operate through the pandemic, he said.
IDFA will also be focused on implementing the dairy donation program included in the last relief bill, he said.