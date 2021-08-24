Kansas Dairy Ingredients, a world leader in manufacturing and marketing ultrafiltered concentrated milk products, announced in June it is investing $45 million to expand its processing facility in Hugoton, Kan.
In addition to its ultrafiltered milk products, which have more protein and calcium and less carbohydrates, the company produces European-style butters, cheese and cheese curds.
The expansion will include a 90,000 square foot plant to manufacture cheese and butter. The company currently process 1.6 million pounds of milk a day in its 45,000 square foot concentration plant. The company expects to process 3 million pounds of milk a day total when the cheese and butter plant goes on line.
The company was founded in 2012, with KDA working with a handful of strategic customers who needed milk solids for cheese and other products, said Tim Gomez, a founder of KDI and CEO of KDI Cheese Co.
“Our growth strategy has been in place for several years,” he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
About 4 years ago, KDI made a large investment in its Kansas plant to be able to fully treat its wastewater and be in a position to grow in the future. That future is now, he said.
“We’ve strategically tried to stay away from the commodity products,” he said.
Instead, the company has focused on niche markets, which are a little more problematic for very large facilities, he said.
“We think we can do it on a smaller scale and provide good service to the customers that we’re working with,” he said.
With the expansion, KDI will have some portion of its business that makes commodity cheese, but it is definitely not the focus, he said.
“We understand that you’ve got to have some scale and volume to be efficient. But we really see our niche being able to service cheeses that are hard Italian or Hispanic and then maybe some strategic American-style cheeses,” he said.
“So we’re wanting to slow our processes down so that we can make very high-quality cheeses that give foodservice as well as retail … a vehicle to be able to provide products that we feel consumers are wanting and they’re wanting more of,” he said
The company moved its operational office to Colorado Springs, Colo., about four years ago with a mission to have Colorado as its focus market. It wanted to launch that effort in the spring of 2020 with a focus on foodservice but had to pivot due to the pandemic shutdowns.
The company instead targeted consumers directly with a home-delivery service and jumped into farmers markets to get its name out there, he said.
“We started talking to consumers and really it became very organic in the sense that we started to learn what consumers were wanting,” he said
Communities and chefs in Colorado have really supported KDI and gave the company confidence that it was on the right path, he said.
“They appreciated the focus on a high-quality, more premium type product,” he said.
Consumers are also interested in what’s happening on the farm, what farmers are doing for sustainability and what KDI is doing to be sustainable, he said.
The farmers who supply milk to KDI have been good stewards of the land and are investing in their facilities to make their facilities and businesses sustainable, he said.
“We just want to carry that message forward for them, and if we can do that a little bit through our products that’s our goal, he said.
KDI's annual revenue is $100 million. The cheese and butter operation is expected to add $50 million to $100 million in annual revenue.