An investigation by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office into Vietnam’s alleged undervaluing of its currency and the importation and use of illegally harvested timber has dairy and poultry groups on edge over trade retaliation.
Vietnam is a growing dairy market and, along with the rest of Southeast Asia, has been an increasingly important destination for U.S. dairy exports, U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation, said in written comments to USTR.
“Since 2017, U.S. dairy exports to Vietnam have grown by more than 50%, to $170.5 million last year, making it the U.S. dairy industry’s eighth-largest export market. Southeast Asia has become our number one destination for nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder exports,” the groups said.
Vietnam has also been a reliable and cooperative trading partner, they said.
“In short, our export prospects with Vietnam are bright and can be expected to play an increasingly important role in helping the dairy sector achieve its goal of increasing exports from 15% of annual U.S. milk production to 20% over the next few years. Increasing exports will be essential to shoring up the health of the dairy sector in the face of low prices and declining farm incomes,” they said.
The groups urged the administration to refrain from taking steps through the investigation that could damage the progress achieved with Vietnam.
“Given the very significant barriers U.S. exporters continue to face in other markets, we believe that U.S. efforts can most constructively be directed at these barriers, rather than in a market in which progress has been occurring and in which we expect progress to continue,” they said.
The USA Poultry and Egg Export Council is also concerned about the Section 301 investigation.
Poultry exports to Vietnam have reached $140 million annually, and it is the industry’s fourth largest market in volume sales and fifth largest in terms of dollar value.
“In our view, the current 301 investigation is structured in a way that will invite trade retaliation on U.S. exports, and U.S. poultry will be a likely candidate for that retaliation,” the council said in its comments to USTR.
The alleged currency manipulation by Vietnam has had no deleterious impacts on U.S. poultry exports, which have substantially increased over the last three years, the council said.
In addition, the investigations are being initiated not on the basis that U.S. rights are being denied under a trade agreement or that Vietnam is acting inconsistent with the provisions of an international accord, such as a World Trade Organization agreement. They are instead proceeding under the more vague and subjective standard that Vietnam’s actions are unjustifiable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce, the council said.
The investigations seem to be premised on very unusual legal grounds. For example, the timber investigation seems to be based on the theory that Vietnam is not enforcing its own laws concerning the import and processing of timber, the council said.
“The U.S. government must understand the amount of time and effort our industry puts into developing markets for U.S. poultry and contributing to the balance of trade,” the council said.