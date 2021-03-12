Tighter global milk supplies, growing economies, a slow return to familiar consumer patterns and resolution of shipping disruptions are all positive factors for dairy markets moving through the year.
The view of the future for dairy markets is “clearer and more hopeful than it has been for months,” analysts at Rabobank said in their latest “Dairy Quarterly” report.
Rabobank is forecasting a 1.1% increase in milk production in the Big 7 dairy-producing regions in 2021, a decrease compared to the 1.6% year-over-year growth in 2020. It’s also forecasting a 4.5% year-over-year increase in global GDP, compared to a 3.8% decrease in 2020.
In the U.S., milk production increased 2.8% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2020 but slowed to a 1.6% increase in the first quarter of 2021.
The elevated milk supply late last year might have jumped the gun as consumer activity remained relatively subdued over the winter, the analysts said.
“But moving into the second half of 2021, we should see consumers shift into post-vaccine consumption patterns that boost demand,” they said.
Higher feed costs will pressure producers’ margins, with corn and soybean prices remaining elevated at least until the new crop comes in September.
“However, with risk-management programs, government aid and relatively high milk prices in 2020, producers are entering this year in a strong enough position to be able to withstand these pressures,” the analysts said.
On the stocks side, cheese inventories were up 3.3% at the end of the year, which should be no challenge to work through. Butter inventories, however, remain 33% above a year ago.
“As dairy production begins to refill the foodservice supply chains, we expect less surplus milk to head to butter churns, resulting in the eventual drawdown in butter stocks. Likewise, a market surprise to the upside exists for the butterfat market if the timing of the recovery occurs during the seasonal low period (third quarter) of butterfat production,” the analysts said.
Whey and nonfat dry milk have done well, but exports are currently challenged by container availability. But whey demand from China remains strong, and the shipping challenges should be resolved by the end of the second quarter, they said.
U.S. dairy exports in 2020 were up 12% year over year, with strong increases to China, Indonesia and the Philippines — up 81%, 41% and 34%, respectively.
“We can expect less dramatic gains in 2021 against strong 2020 results, but trade should continue to be robust,” the analysts said.
Domestic disappearance increased 2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 year over year. And progress is expected in the second quarter of 2021 as vaccinations become more widespread and consumer confidence boosts foodservice sectors.
The analysts expect markets to continue to experience volatility but nothing like they experienced in 2020.
“While we have a clearer view of what the future may hold than we did at this time last year, the path to get there will still contain some surprises,” they said.
Markets will be trying to strike the right balance between milk production, domestic demand, trade and a gradual phasing out of government aid, they said.