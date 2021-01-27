While the COVID-19 pandemic captured the dairy industry’s focus as it pivoted to manage extreme market disruptions, there are changes ahead to keep an eye on, an industry leader says.
The first thing to keep in mind is the consumer is the "boss," Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, said during the virtual 2021 Dairy Forum this week.
The industry needs to continue to recognize the trust consumers place in the industry, he said.
“We’ve got to reward that trust with innovation and affordability, (and a) wholesome, nutritious product,” he said.
The industry also has to focus on emerging trends, he said.
Consumers are interested in animal welfare, and the industry is doing a lot of great things on that front, he said.
“But as we do more, more will be expected of us, and we have to keep that top of mind,” he said.
Consumers are also concerned about climate and how dairy is affecting the environment through methane emissions and water and energy use, he said.
“All of these things are very important to consumers,” he said.
People are also focused on their health and wellness, he said.
“That provides a tremendous opportunity for dairy because protein is highly regarded, highly sought after. But we’re going to have to do our part as dairy to educate the general public, continue to educate the public about the nutritious health benefits of dairy,” he said.
The industry can’t rely on retailers and the consumer packaged goods industry to create demand for dairy, he said.
“We are going to have to do that ourselves so when consumers go to the grocery they choose dairy, they select dairy,” he said.
The industry also needs to monitor technology as cellular agriculture — growing animal tissue in a laboratory — develops, and there’s a lot of capital on the sidelines coming into that sector, he said.
“We’re going to have to really spend more time working on and being prepared for technology. We’re going to have to do a public education around those kinds of things,” he said.
The industry will need more third parties speaking up to say dairy is nutritious and people should consume dairy products. Third parties will also be preparing recommended diets, and the industry is going to need them to select dairy, to recommend to their clients that dairy be a part of their daily routine, he said.
Dairy has to have a compelling story, and the industry needs to recognize that competitors in the marketplace will be telling their story as well, he said.
The industry also needs to get ready for new dietary guidelines in five years to preserve and hopefully advance dairy’s status, he said.
There is a lot of opportunity ahead, but the industry has to make the nutritional benefits of dairy relatable, he said.
Sustainability will be a part of that as well, and the industry needs to make that relatable, maybe through a sustainable metric per unit of nutrition, he said.
“Our future will have more disruptions, more change. But if we continue to work together, come together as one industry, I’m optimistic about our future,” he said.