Last year brought uncertainty to dairy markets due to inflation, rising interest rates and unstable economies in different parts of the world. That has many in the dairy industry wondering what this year will bring.
“We’re still in for plenty of uncertainty around the world. I think that’s going to be the buzzword again,” said William Loux, vice president of global economic affairs for U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation.
Inflation isn’t going away in 2023. It’s not expected to be as high as it was in 2022, but it’s still going to squeeze consumers. In addition, central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are raising interest rates trying to slow down inflation. Doing so slows down the U.S. and global economies, and all of that really hurts consumer’s pocketbooks and checkbooks, he said.
“What that means ultimately for dairy is that we expect to see a little bit slower consumer demand. But ultimately, I think what we want to focus on here is the fact that consumers around the world still gravitate towards dairy, even when they’re experiencing tighter economic situation,” he said in the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
Consumers view dairy as an essential item and will continue to consume it, but they’re likely going to trade down the value chain — such as buying cheddar and mozzarella instead of specialty cheeses — and look for sales, he said.
That will affect export markets as well, he said.
On that front, global dairy trade was down 4% last year, but U.S. dairy exports were up 4%, said Stephen Cain, National Milk’s director of economic research and analysis.
“It’s a really great testament to the U.S. resiliency in the export market when it’s in a tough climate, but also just that we have great products and folks around the world are wanting them,” he said.
National Milk is expecting to see some continued growth this year, regaining ground in Mexico and maintaining gains in Southeast Asia, he said.
“Mexico was hit pretty hard with economic impacts of COVID and really over the last few years they’ve been kind of working their way back gradually to trend. And I think we’re going to see that continue to happen, especially nonfat dry milk and cheese,” he said.
There’s been some pretty strong growth over the last 18 months or so for both of those products, and the U.S. has a dominant market share in the region, he said.
The U.S. has also claimed market share dominance in Southeast Asia with some dramatic growth in exports a couple of years ago, and he expects to see some incremental growth there this year, he said.
“But I think the biggest story for Southeast Asia for U.S. exports is maintaining that market share that we’ve clawed away from our competitors and really growing where we can … ,” he said.
U.S. exports have had three straight years of record volume and two straight years of record value, Loux said.
He said he thinks 2023 will be another record year for volume but if prices dip, exports might not see the same growth in value and that record might be harder to sustain.
