Dairy experts expect uncertainty to continue in dairy markets in 2023.

Last year brought uncertainty to dairy markets due to inflation, rising interest rates and unstable economies in different parts of the world. That has many in the dairy industry wondering what this year will bring.

“We’re still in for plenty of uncertainty around the world. I think that’s going to be the buzzword again,” said William Loux, vice president of global economic affairs for U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation.

