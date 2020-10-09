USDA will begin accepting applications for the Dairy Margin Coverage program on Oct. 13 for 2021 enrollment. Signup runs through Dec. 11.
DMC is a voluntary risk-management program that offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
DMC payments triggered for seven months in 2019 and three months so far in 2020. More than 23,000 operations enrolled in DMC in 2019, and more than 13,000 enrolled in 2020.
To determine the appropriate level of coverage for a specific dairy operation, producers can utilize the recently updated online dairy decision tool. It is designed to assist producers with calculating total premium costs and administrative fees associated with participation. An informational video is also available.
Improvements to the decision tool include historical analysis that illustrates what DMC indemnity payments might have been had the program been available over the previous two decades. The analysis indicates that over the course of time, DMC payments made to producers exceed premiums paid.
For more information, visit: https://www.fsa.usda.gov or contact your local USDA Service Center.