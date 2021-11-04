U.S. dairy exports in August were up 25.9% year over year in value to $6.9 million and up 12.6% in volume to 198,032 metric tons.
Dairy ingredients — including milk powders, whey product, milk proteins and lactose — represented 84% of that volume.
Exports are important, especially because they move one day’s worth of U.S. milk production each week offshore, said Vikki Nicholson-West, senior vice president of global ingredient marketing for U.S. Dairy Export Council.
USDEC is focused on growing demand for dairy ingredients in markets looking for nutrition and sustainable food solutions to meet not only the needs of food-formulator customers but also eventually the consumer need to enhance their diet, she said.
“We’re all about solutions. That’s what our focus is on dairy ingredients because we know that we go inside the finished product,” she said during the latest “Dairy LiveStream” podcast.
Those products include such things as bakery items, infant formula, seasoning and beverages.
“For ingredients, we strategically focus on health and nutrition … those dairy proteins and the value of it, the whey proteins, the milk proteins and how they contribute to muscle health,” she said.
USDEC is really focused on innovation and application to drive penetration and volume growth accompanied by technical support, technical services and insights. USDEC works closely with Dairy Management Inc. and product-development groups such as the National Dairy Council and dairy research centers, she said.
Those are all critical resources to help build the story around why food formulators should choose U.S. dairy ingredients, she said.
“It’s all wrapped in this blanket of U.S. dairy message — what our farmers bring in the value of the milk they produce every day, the nutritional value, the sustainable value of it. All of that we share with those food and beverage formulators,” she said.
The U.S. dairy industry exports to 146 countries but focuses on key areas because of the growth and opportunity they present for dairy farmers and processors, she said.
Mexico is the top market, but Southeast Asia and China are also key markets because of the growth potential they provide, she said.
USDEC is really excited about the opportunity in Southeast Asia, “and that’s because the growth going on in Southeast Asia is unbelievable,” she said.
When USDEC first opened an office in Southeast Asia 23 years ago, the U.S. was exporting around $68 million a year in dairy products to the region. At that time, the focus was on market entry and market development.
“Fast forward to 2015 and we shifted our focus from a marketing strategy as an organization on really building innovation and nutrition focus and that value of dairy,” she said.
Total U.S. dairy exports to Southeast Asia in 2020 were $1.3 billion, putting Southeast Asia neck-and-neck with Mexico, she said.
“It’s a growth market for us and a growth opportunity because of what we see happening,” she said.
To put things in perspective, the U.S. holds an 80% market share in Mexico and a roughly 40% market share in Southeast Asia, she said.
Other key markets include Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Colombia because of the potential in filling those pipelines for future growth, she said.