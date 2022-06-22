The House and Senate Agriculture Committees are evaluating what is working well and what isn’t in the current farm bill — which expires in September 2023 — in preparation for the next farm bill.
A number of oversight hearings have occurred over the last several months, and producer members of National Milk Producers Federation have participated, said Paul Bleiberg, NMPF’s senior vice president of government affairs.
Producers testified on dairy sustainability and conservation needs, the Dairy Margin Coverage program and challenges in the federal milk marketing order system, he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
In addition, the U.S. Dairy Export Council testified at a hearing on the trade title of the farm bill, he said.
“So a lot of that stakeholder outreach is going on right now, both publicly in hearings and behind the scenes as well, as we all start to figure out what improvements do we need to see in the next farm bill,” he said.
But the farm bill isn’t the only way to get things done.
“The longer I’ve worked in agriculture policy, the more committees we work with and the larger our tentacles seem to extend in the different areas that years ago, I never would’ve imagined we work on,” he said.
“But now — whether it’s labor, or trade, or nutrition, or sustainability, or labeling or tax policy — there are ag issues going on, both in Congress and in the administration in between farm bills that don’t have anything to do with farm bill implementation,” he said.
Getting back to the farm bill, the key players will probably be the same four people that are leading the agriculture committees today — David Scott and GT Thompson in the House and Debbie Stabenow and John Boozman in the Senate, he said.
Sen. Stabenow doesn’t have an election this fall, and the other three are all expected to be reelected, he said. Who’s in the chairperson role and the ranking member role could change depending on the outcome of the election, he said.
“But given that farm bills are historically a broadly bipartisan endeavor, all four players have a major role,” he said.
In addition, individual members of the committee influence policy as well. And there might be some change in both the House and the Senate. A number of committee members in both chambers are up for reelection in competitive races, he said.
“So while the top players who will be leading the process are really set, a lot of the participants are still yet to be known,” he said
Looking ahead, he thinks there will continue to be a lot of great discussions in the committees, with more hearings yet this year.
“And then before we get to brass tax, there is that election that we’ll be looking forward to,” he said.
The 2022 congressional redistricting could also affect dairy’s footprint.
Several states that might now have members of the House that represent a sizable portion of dairy farmers and processing infrastructure won’t after redistricting.
On the flip side, there will be current and new members coming in that will have a large dairy footprint in their district, which didn’t have a large footprint before, he said.